Euro 2024 final: Date, time, where to watch and more

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the Euro 2024 final - AFP

All Euro 2024 roads lead to Berlin as 24 teams do battle to be crowned the best in Europe.

The top two teams from each group of four – there are six groups in total – will qualify for the last-16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg, knock-out format – quarter-finals, semi-finals and final – until the winner lifts the trophy.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

Sunday, July 14, 2024.

What time does it start?

The final will kick-off at 8pm (BST).

Where will it be played?

In Berlin at the Olympiastadion. It is the home of Hertha Berlin and has a capacity of 71,000, making it the biggest venue at Euro 2024.

What channel will it be on?

BBC and ITV will both be showing the showpiece event.

Euro 2024 full fixtures and route to the final

Group games

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm BST, ITV)

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 2pm, ITV)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, KO 8pm, BBC)

Sunday, June 16

Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, ITV)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 17

Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, KO 2pm, BBC)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, ITV)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, ITV)

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, KO 2pm, ITV)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 8pm, BBC)

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, KO 2pm, ITV)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, KO 2pm, BBC)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, KO 5pm, ITV)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, KO 8pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, BBC)

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, BBC)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, KO 8pm, ITV)

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, KO 8pm, ITV)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Rest days on June 27 & 28

Round of 16

Saturday, June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, KO 5pm)

Sunday, June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, KO 8pm)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, KO 5pm)

Monday, July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, KO 8pm)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, KO 5pm)

Tuesday, July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, KO 5pm)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 3 & 4

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, KO 5pm)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, KO 8pm)

Saturday, July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, KO 5pm)

Rest days on July 7 & 8

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, KO 8pm)

Wednesday, July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 & 13

Final

Sunday, July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England: 10/3

France: 4/1

Germany: 6/1

Spain: 9/1

Portugal: 9/1

Italy: 16/1

Belgium: 16/1

Netherlands: 16/1

Croatia: 40/1

Denmark: 50/1

Scotland: 100/1

