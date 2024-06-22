EURO 2024: Every word Darmian said about Spain, Croatia and Italy’s hopes

Here’s every word Matteo Darmian said during a press conference at Casa Azzurri attended by Football Italia on Saturday.

Italy and Inter international Darmian addressed the media at a press conference on Saturday. It was the first press conference of an Azzurri player after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Spain.

PREPARE FOR CROATIA – “We will analyse what we did in the last game to avoid repeating the same errors and face Croatia in the best way. We are fit and we are ready to play this match with the appropriate determination.”

MEETING BROZOVIC AGAIN – “We’ll try to play our game regardless of the opponents. Aside from Brozo, there are other players with great quality, so we have to pay attention and try to play our game with our weapons, and I am sure we can cause trouble for them.”

REACTION TO SPAIN LOSS – “Of course, there is always disappointment and regret after a defeat. We wanted to do well against a strong side that caused trouble for us. We must learn from defeats and not repeat the same errors, playing with the same desire and determination to win and qualify for the next round.

“Balance is always necessary. Surely we must learn from mistakes and continue improving every day in training to transform this disappointment into positive energy for an important game v. Croatia.”

PLAYING WITH A DIFFERENT SYSTEM THAN AT INTER – “I don’t think it’s a problem [to play with a different system]. All my teammates have important qualities. The system with our clubs doesn’t count much. What matters is what the gaffer wants and trying to bring it to the pitch.”

WHAT SPALETTI SAID AFTER SPAIN – “The coach told us what he thought. We didn’t play as we expected, but we must be aware of our strength, too, starting with the Croatia game. I think other national teams may have more individual qualities than us, but as a group, we have important qualities, and we want to prove so.”

ACERBI’S INJURY AFFECTED HIS PLAYING TIME? – “The coach makes decisions; we are at his disposal to do our best. Of course, a player like Francesco, for his qualities, can help any team. But there are lads who are ready to replace him and who have proved they can stay in this group.”

TWO RESULTS VS. CROATIA AND POSSIBLE OPPONENTS IN RO16 – “We don’t talk about it because it’s too early. It would not be fair to talk about it and it’s not fine to think that we have two results available against Croatia. We must play to win.”

WILL HE START V. CROATIA? – “It’s up to the coach. His decisions will be for the team’s good. I’ve always been available and I’ll do my best if I’m called upon.”

DETERMINED CROATIA – “I think their rage and desire must be the same as ours’. We must have the right attitude, desire and determination and go on the pitch with attention. We can progress and we want to do it at all costs to continue in this competition.”

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ITALY IN 2016 AND THIS TEAM – “It’s not the moment to talk about the differences between two teams. What we must do is focus on ourselves and what we must do against Croatia, knowing that it’s an important game for us and our journey. We’ll try to prepare it in the best way.”