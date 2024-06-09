Euro 2024: Every confirmed squad

Euro 2024 will see stars from around the continent battle it out in Germany to be crowned the best team in the land.

It's set to be one of the most competitive tournaments in recent memory, with nations like France, England and Germany among the favourites to claim the silverware.

But who made the cut for their respective countries and which stars were omitted?

Here is every confirmed squad for Euro 2024 this summer.

Group A

Germany have performed poorly on the international scene since their 2014 World Cup success but there's real optimism that Julian Nagelsmann could mastermind a glorious run on home soil.

Toni Kroos is determined to finish his career on a high after announcing he will retire after the Euros, while fellow stalwarts Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller have the experience necessary to go deep in international tournaments.

Florian Wirtz engineered Bayer Leverkusen's historic Bundesliga triumph and is sure to turn a few more heads over the summer.

Hungary

Hungary are one of a few noted dark horses entering Euro 2024. Led by the well-liked Marco Rossi, Hungary have come on leaps and bounds since their previous appearance in this competition eight years ago, when they failed to navigate a competitive but low-quality group.

Dominik Szoboszlai is their on-pitch leader and will be tasked with producing their moments of magic in the final third. The side is built around its defensive rigidity and aggression without the ball, with RB Leipzig's Willi Orban poised to play a key role.

They may suffer from the absence of stalwart striker Adam Szalai, who announced his international retirement in 2022.

Scotland

With Premier League stars like John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay, Scotland have the ingredients to make life difficult for their competitors in a tough Group A.

Their preparations were disrupted when striker Lyndon Dykes was ruled out of the tournament through injury, so manager Steve Clarke will need one of his reserve options to come good in Germany.

Switzerland boast an experienced core of senior players, with Granit Xhaka winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen while Manuel Akanji lifted the Premier League with Manchester City.

Manager Murat Yakin didn't impress the nation's fans with their ordinary qualifying campaign but the bar is set low given Switzerland have never gone past the quarter-finals of a major tournament.

Group B

Albania

Albania don't have too many household names but are still keen to make an impression at Euro 2024, even if their chances of progression are low having been paired with Croatia, Italy and Spain.

Armando Broja will want a few goals in Germany to get potential transfer suitors excited, while Thomas Strakosha is also known to Premier League watchers having joined Brentford in 2022.

Croatia

Zlatko Dalic will oversee Croatia's work in Germany again this summer and there's a distinct sense of familiarity surrounding their squad.

Croatia's midfield will be crucial to any success, with Luka Modric poised to play in his final major tournament for his country. Ivan Perisic is also on his way out.

Andrej Kramaric is most likely to lead the line after a fine goalscoring season with Hoffenheim, while Josko Gvardiol, who broke out at the 2022 World Cup, is their defensive star.

Italy

There isn't too much optimism surrounding the holders, with the general feeling being that Italy are considerably worse off compared to three years ago when they carried an unwavering sense of momentum into Euro 2020.

Luciano Spalletti is yet to build this Italian team in his image and the Azzurri's 26-man squad doesn't exactly inspire. They've been hindered by injuries to Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini, while questions remain over who will score their goals.

Gianluca Scamacca is set to lead the line off the back of a fine season with Atalanta, but his record for the national team is dire. Many suspect Italy's stellar midfield will have to do a lot of heavy lifting this summer.

Manuel Locatelli was among the harsh omissions.

Spain

Their glorious spell in the late 2000s and early 2010s aside, Spain have often flattered to deceive at international tournaments.

Their history is filled with last 16 and quarter-final exits but their brilliantly gifted youngsters will be keen to put their own stamp on proceedings in Germany.

The presence of teenager Lamine Yamal and midfield wizard Pedri, both of Barcelona, could inspire La Roja to an improved performance this time around.

Group C

Denmark reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020 before succumbing to England, with manager Kasper Hjulmand still at the helm.

The Danes struggled at the 2022 World Cup, but there's hope that the emergence of Rasmus Hojlund will help their cause greatly in Germany following their goal-shy campaign in Qatar.

Hjulmand's squad is familiar and experienced, with Christian Eriksen still operating as the country's creative force.

England

Gareth Southgate has drifted away from loyalty and picked a 26-man squad based on form. Stalwarts Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips will not be on the plane to Germany.

The England boss made seven cuts to his training camp squad to get to the magic 26, with the injured Harry Maguire as well as James Maddison and Jack Grealish failing to make the final squad. Lewis Dunk's inclusion over Jarrad Branthwaite did raise a few eyebrows and it seems as if England will be reliant on a half-fit Luke Shaw at left-back this summer.

A superstar-laden attacking force is the primary reason behind English optimism and several wildcard selections, such as Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton, will be looking to make an impact at Euro 2024.

This talented Serbian generation is yet to do themselves justice on the international stage and they'll be competing at their first European Championship as an independent nation this summer off the back of two group stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Pessimism prevails back home heading into Euro 2024, with many unconvinced by Dragan Stojkovic's capacity to oversee a deep run in Germany this summer.

Stojkovic's squad selection drew little controversy, but the Serbia manager must consider how he can fit all the attacking firepower at his disposal into his starting lineup without compromising the side's balance.

Slovenia

There's every chance Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak will be a very busy goalkeeper this summer given the quality of opposition Slovenia will face in Group C.

There's plenty of hype surrounding RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, while Josip Ilicic is back strutting his stuff for Maribor after leaving Atalanta a few years ago.

Group D

Austria

Austria will have to make do without their fantastic captain David Alaba, who suffered a major injury at the end of 2023 playing for Real Madrid.

There are plenty of hard workers in midfield, with the likes of Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer available to former Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

France

Where do you start with this France squad? It's stacked from top to bottom.

Mike Maignan will assume number one duties in the wake of Hugo Lloris' international retirement and he'll operate behind an athletic backline boasting immense power, and guile in possession.

N'Golo Kante's return to the squad was the most notable surprise, but it remains to be seen how big a role he'll play for Didier Deschamps this summer. Adrien Rabiot is a personal favourite of Deschamps, while Youssouf Fofana enjoyed a superb season with Monaco. Many have tipped Warren Zaire-Emery for Young Player of the Tournament, too.

Kylian Mbappe leads a bunch of superstars in attack, although Olivier Giroud still has a big role to play for Les Bleus. Kingsley Coman is an injury doubt after missing the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, but Deschamps certainly isn't shy of options out wide. Antoine Griezmann has thrived in a deeper role for the national team.

Ronald Koeman was in nice and early with his final 26-man squad for the tournament, with the Dutch manager omitting the likes of Jurrien Timber and Ian Maatsen, potentially leaving his squad short down the left-hand side.

The Netherlands' talent is otherwise pretty incredible. Virgil van Dijk is set to lead a stout backline, with Jeremie Frimpong bound to enjoy a breakout international tournament as Koeman's flying wing-back down the right.

The Dutch will hope Frenkie de Jong is fit in time for the start of the tournament and that Memphis Depay maintains his impressive goalscoring record for the national team in Germany.

Time is running out for Robert Lewandowski to make his mark at an international tournament and Poland's hopes at Euro 2024 will hinge on his performances as usual.

Wojciech Szczesny is a familiar face between the sticks, while Piotr Zielinski played a key role for Napoli during their Serie A title win in 2022/23.

Group E

Domenico Tedesco doesn't need 26 players, apparently, with the Belgium manager naming just 25 in his Euro 2024 squad.

Belgium are heading into a new era with Tedesco at the helm, but remnants of their 'Golden Generation' remain. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku will once again be protagonists for the Red Devils in Germany, with Tedesco also able to call upon a litany of exciting young talent in wide areas.

There's decent balance in midfield, but the problem areas lie with an ageing defence that won't be backed up by Thibaut Courtois between the sticks.

Romania

Having topped their qualification group - finishing five points ahead of Switzerland - Romania may fancy their chances of causing an upset at Euro 2024, especially given the names they have been drawn against in Group E.

Belgium are the obvious favourites for qualification to the knockout stages, but Slovakia and Ukraine can be beaten from a Romanian perspective.

Slovakia

Slovakia were only beaten by an invincible Portugal in qualifying, winning seven of their matches en route to Euro 2024. They too will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for only the third time.

They have players capable of helping them there too, with David Hancko and Milan Skriniar forming a formidable centre-back partnership in front of Newcastle's Martin Dubravka.

Ukraine

No team will be relishing a clash with a spirited Ukraine side. They may have only qualified for the tournament via the play-offs, but they have a squad stacked with talented players from Europe's top five divisions.

From the Premier League, there is the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykhailo Mudryk and Vitaliy Mykolenko, while Andriy Lunin, Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov all had terrific seasons in La Liga.

Group F

Czechia