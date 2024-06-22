Euro 2024 – England vs. Slovenia: Tickets, TV channel and team news

England will guarantee top spot in Group E with a victory in Cologne on Tuesday at 20.00 UK time (21.00 CET), but Slovenia can still have their say in this tournament too.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

The Three Lions came into this competition as one of the favourites for the sheer attacking talent at their disposal, but Gareth Southgate’s tactics have not yet got the best out of them. A disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark raised more questions and Luke Shaw’s injury means more changes are expected for England, especially in midfield where Trent Alexander-Arnold has not delivered.

Slovenia still have qualification in their hands and with two draws against Serbia and Denmark showed they are very difficult to break down. There are concerns here too that Milan transfer target Benjamin Sesko is not fully fit.

Euro 2024 – England vs. Slovenia: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – England vs. Slovenia: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – England vs. Slovenia: Confirmed teams

Below are England and Slovenia’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern München), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Slovenia squad

Goalkeepers: Vid Belec (APOEL), Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid), Igor Vekić (Vejle)

Defenders: Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Miha Blažič (Lech Poznań), David Brekalo (Orlando City), Vanja Drkušić (Sochi), Erik Janža (Górnik Zabrze), Žan Karničnik (Celje), Jon Gorenc Stanković (Sturm Graz), Petar Stojanović (Sampdoria)

Midfielders: Timi Elšnik (Olimpija Ljubljana), Adam Gnezda Čerin (Panathinaikos), Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz), Josip Iličić (Maribor), Jasmin Kurtić (Südtirol), Sandi Lovrić (Udinese), Benjamin Verbič (Panathinaikos), Adrian Zeljković (Spartak Trnava), Nino Žugelj (Bodø/Glimt)

Forwards: Žan Celar (Lugano), Jan Mlakar (Pisa), Benjamin Šeško (Leipzig), Andraž Šporar (Panathinaikos), Žan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)