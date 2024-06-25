EURO 2024: England vs. Slovenia line-ups and updates

England bow to pressure and bring in Conor Gallagher for the midfield, while Slovenia start Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

It kicks off in Cologne at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Although the Three Lions are already certain of a place in the Round of 16, it is a far more even group than many expected with the English top on four points, Denmark and Slovenia two, plus Serbia on one.

Gareth Southgate was criticised for using full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and he has abandoned that experiment, bringing in Gallagher, but Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham are still arguably not in their best positions.

Slovenia drop Udinese midfielder Sandi Lovric to the bench, but start his club teammate Bijol in defence.

England vs. Slovenia line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Gallagher, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, G Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko