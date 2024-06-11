Euro 2024: When do England play? Fixtures and kick-off times

Euro 2024 gets underway this week as England prepare to compete in a festival of football over the summer.

Optimism in England should always be greeted with caution but Gareth Southgate’s side will arrive at Euro 2024 as one of the favourites for the trophy. The Three Lions eased to qualification and England have arguably the most talented squad in the tournament.

Here are the full details regarding England’s fixtures at Euro 2024:

Serbia vs England

When?: 16th June, 2024,

Where?: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Kick-off time: 8pm BST.

England open their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia at Schalke’s Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. Gareth Southgate’s side will want to get off to a good start but have a poor record when it comes to opening night at the European Championship. In 10 previous campaigns in this competition, England have won their first fixture just once – the 1-0 win over Croatia on home soil at Euro 2020.

Serbia have underachieved in recent tournaments but will offer a threat, with ex-Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic spearheading the side.

Denmark vs England

When?: 20th June, 2024,

Where?: Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt

Kick-off time: 5pm BST.

England take on Denmark in Matchday Two of the tournament, a rematch of the Euro 2020 semi-final between the teams. Southgate’s side triumphed in that contest after extra-time, courtesy of Harry Kane’s winner.

The Scandinavians are awkward opposition, however, and have previously upset the odds in this competition. In 1992, Denmark were crowned European champions despite not initially qualifying for the tournament. Instated following Yugoslavia’s expulsion due to the outbreak of war in the country, the Danes went all the way.

England vs Slovenia

When?: 25th June, 2024,

Where?: Cologne Stadium, Cologne

Kick-off time: 5pm BST.

England’s final match-up of the Euro 2024 group stage will see the Three Lions take on Slovenia. England are unbeaten in their previous six fixtures with Slovenia, winning five, though will have to find a route past one of Europe’s best goalkeepers with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak captaining the side.

Further forward, Benjamin Sesko will offer a real threat. The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in just 17 league starts for RB Leipzig in 2023-24 and recently snubbed interest from Arsenal and Chelsea to remain with the Bundesliga side.

Who could England face in the knockouts?

The complicated format of the 24-team tournament means England’s opponents for the next stage – provided qualification is assured – are unclear.

Should England win Group C, the Three Lions will take on the third-placed team from either Group D, E, or F, which could be Slovakia, Turkey, or Austria – among others.

The fixture would take place on 30th June 2024, at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, with a kick-off time of 5 pm BST.

If England were to finish as runners-up in Group C, Southgate’s side would take on the winners of Group A, which contains Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

The fixture would take place on June 29th 2024, at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, with a kick-off time of 8 pm BST.

Finally, England could qualify as one of the best-ranked third-place teams. If this were to happen, the Three Lions would meet the Group E winners (Belgium/Slovakia/Romania/Ukraine) on the 2nd July 2024, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off scheduled for 5 pm BST.

Read – A 26-man squad of players England snubbed for Euro 2024

See more – Five England players that could move clubs this summer

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok