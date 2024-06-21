EURO 2024 | Draw for Vlahovic's Serbia, Italy succumb to Spain

We’re onto Matchday 2 in the 2024 European Championships, with the group stages heating up as teams look to secure their spots in the Round of 16.

Thursday’s action saw Serbia and Italy take to the field, with a handful of Bianconeri players involved.

SERBIA

In Group C, Serbia – coming off the back of a narrow defeat to England - took to the field with Dusan Vlahovic in the starting XI as they lined up against Slovenia. Slovenia took the lead on 69 minutes, yet in virtually the last play of the game, Luka Jovic struck home following a Serbian corner to make it 1-1, handing the Serbians a vital point. Vlahovic played 64 minutes of the encounter before being replaced by eventual goalscorer Jovic. The Serbs now have to win against Denmark in their final group encounter to avoid elimination from the tournament.

ITALY

Luciano Spalletti's Italy were beaten 1-0 by Spain at the end of a match dominated by La Furia Roja that could have ended with a much bigger scoreline. It was not an easy match for Federico Chiesa - who started and stayed on the pitch for 64 minutes - and Andrea Cambiaso, who came on at the start of the second half. The Azzurri take on Croatia in their last group stage game on Monday as they look to secure their passage to the next round.