Euro 2024 draw LIVE: England, Scotland and Wales learn group stage opponents for Germany tonight

The Euro 2024 finals draw takes place in Hamburg, Germany this evening with England, Scotland and Wales among the teams waiting to learn their fate.

Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s sides are guaranteed a place in Germany after successful qualification campaigns, while Robert Page will hope the Dragons can negotiate the play-offs to book their place too.

Germany football is in a peculiar place, with Julian Nagelsmann now in charge, and rising tension between the federation and the Bundesliga offers a strange dynamic to the build-up to next summer’s tournament. The hosts will begin their bid for a fourth European crown, having last won the trophy on English soil at Euro 96, defeating Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal.

Follow live updates as each team learns their opponents and path to the final in Berlin on 14 July, plus reaction and analysis from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney in Hamburg. You can find the latest odds for the tournament here.

Euro 2024 final tournament draw

Uefa Euro 2024 finals draw scheduled for 5pm GMT in Hamburg, Germany

How to watch Uefa Euro 2024 finals draw

What are the pots for Euro 2024 finals draw?

Miguel Delaney: Euro 2024 draw arrives with a twist amid German football’s rising tension

17:48 , Jack Rathborn

Group A

A1: Germany

A2: Scotland

A3: Hungary

A4: Switzerland

Group B

B1: Spain

B2: Croatia

B3: Italy

B4: Albania

Group C

C1: Slovenia

C2: Denmark

C3: Serbia

C4: England

Group D

D1: Play-off winner A ( Wales/Finland/Poland/Estonia)

D2: Netherlands

D3: Austria

D4: France

Group E

E1: Belgium

E2: Slovakia

E3: Romania

E4: Play-off winner B ( Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine/Israel/Iceland)

Group F

F1: Turkey

F2: Play-off winner C (Georgia/Luxembourg/Greece/Kazakhstan)

F3: Portugal

F4: Czechia

England learn second and third Euro 2024 opponents

17:47 , Jack Rathborn

England will play Denmark at the Waldstadion, Frankfurt on 20 June.

Southgate’s men will then play Slovenia at RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne on 25 June.

England set to learn first opponents of Euro 2024

17:46 , Jack Rathborn

It’ll be Slovenia v Denmark in Stuttgart in the opening round of Group C.

England will await their opponents from Pot 4.

It’ll be at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

17:44 , Jack Rathborn

Group A

A1: Germany

A2: Scotland

A3: Hungary

Group B

B1: Spain

B2: Croatia

B4: Albania

Group C

C1: Slovenia

C2: Denmark

C4: England

Group D

D2: Netherlands

D3: Austria

D4: France

Group E

E1: Belgium

E2: Slovakia

E3: Romania

Group F

F1: Turkey

F3: Portugal

F4: Czechia

Euro 2024 group stage draw

17:43 , Jack Rathborn

Scotland are out and go into Group A with hosts Germany and Hungary.

Steve Clarke is unmoved. He nods.

It’s A2 for Scotland, which means they face the hosts on 14 June in Munich.

Euro 2024 group stage draw

17:37 , Jack Rathborn

Group A

A1: Germany

A3: Hungary

Group B

B1: Spain

B4: Albania

Group C

C2: Denmark

C4: England

Group D

D3: Austria

D4: France

Group E

E1: Belgium

E3: Romania

Group F

F1: Turkey

F3: Portugal

England learn destinations for Euro 2024 group games

17:35 , Jack Rathborn

Gelsenkirchen on 16 June

Frankfurt on 19 June

Cologne 25 June

Euro 2024 group stage draw

17:33 , Jack Rathborn

England’s first game of Euro 2024 will be in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June.

Euro 2024 group stage draw

17:32 , Jack Rathborn

Group A

A1: Germany

Group B

B1: Spain

Group C

C4: England

Group D

D4: France

Group E

E1: Belgium

Group F

F3: Portugal

Euro 2024 mascot Albärt unveiled at Hamburg ceremony

17:29 , Jack Rathborn

Hamburg’s shipping containers will light up the sky and illustrate the groups for Euro 2024.

Now for the final guest of the ceremony... It’s Albärt!

The mascot was decided after a vote was conducted among UEFA.com users and schoolchildren across Europe.

Euro 2024 finals draw format and pots

17:26 , Jack Rathborn

The format is currently being explained to the audience in Hamburg. So here’s a reminder of how it all works and the pots.

How does the draw work?

As hosts, Germany are automatically assigned to Group A. The draw will then place the remaining teams from Pot 1 into Groups B-F. The process continues with the teams from Pot 2 placed into Groups A-F, and the same procedure applies to Pot 3 and Pot 4.

Teams will also be given a position within their group, which will determine their fixture schedule. As hosts, Germany will occupy position A1.

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off winner A, Play-off winner B, Play-off winner C

Euro 2024 finals draw

17:23 , Jack Rathborn

Miguel Delaney on Gareth Southgate’s preparations for Germany next summer.

“England still hadn't decided their training base on the morning of the draw, but their logistics for the day were almost upset by the freezing minus-three weather in Hamburg. There were a lot of cancelled flights, which meant Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann drove 800km.”

Euro 2024 finals draw

17:22 , Jack Rathborn

Our chief football writer Miguel Delaney brings an update from Hamburg.

“In the Hotel Atlantic and Elbphilharmonie, where the main events around the draw where being held, most of the excitement came from the smaller countries. Albania manager and former Arsenal player Sylvinho, for example, was buzzing around talking to everyone.

“He was clearly enthused by the whole thing, talking to the Independent about 'creating dreams'. It was a bit more muted among the major nations, who seemed most concerned with logistics. That was no doubt down to the nature of the competition, which is now in its third year in this format.

“With 24 teams qualified and 16 going through from the group stage, the bigger teams can look further into the future, but the space has been opened so more smaller countries can be here.”

Euro 2024 finals draw

17:20 , Jack Rathborn

Former Scotland international James McFadden is confident Steve Clarke’s side can deliver in Germany.

“It's massive for Scotland, qualifying so comfortably. I don't think Scotland will be fearful. I don't think many gave Scotland a chance,” said McFadden.

“To win the first five games. It was a really good performance, controlled. Oslo, in June, it was amazing. Absolutely superb. It'll be brilliant to see the Tartan Army in Germany.”

Euro 2024 finals draw

17:18 , Jack Rathborn

Not long now, we’ll be bringing you all the groups for next summer’s Euro 2024.

All of the guests are starting to take their seats at Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie.

Chris Sutton claims England are “favourites.”

Euro 2024 finals draw

17:06 , Jack Rathborn

(EPA)

(EPA)

Euro 2024 finals draw

17:01 , Jack Rathborn

We’re now just moments away from the Uefa Euro 2024 final draw.

At the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, we’ll hear a classical concert, likely to be around 20 minutes, prior to the draw.

Uefa is expecting around 800 guests, down from its usual 2,000 to make room for Uefa’s grand stage and extra security for fire safety reasons.

While the conditions are sub-zero in Hamburg, Munich is covered in snow. There has even been talk of eight-hour drives for the likes of Julian Nagelsmann to attend tonight.

While Uefa staff have travelled for up to 16 hours to arrive from Geneva due to the snow.

England rise and Scotland fall in new Fifa world rankings

16:48 , Jack Rathborn

England have climbed to third in the Fifa world rankings after completing an unbeaten qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be among the top seeds at next summer’s tournament and are now behind only Argentina and France in the men’s rankings.

Belgium also climb a place from fifth to fourth, with Brazil dropping down two places from third after recent defeats to Colombia and Argentina.

It is the first time that the five-time World Cup winners have been outside of the top three since 2016.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland, meanwhile, are down two places to 36th after a run of five games without a win.

England rise and Scotland fall in new Fifa world rankings

What are England’s best and worst case scenarios in the Euro 2024 draw?

16:42 , Jack Rathborn

The toughest possible draw for England (current world ranking 3rd) would be: Denmark (19th), Netherlands (6th), Italy (9th).

The simplest draw, meanwhile, would comprise of: Albania (62nd), Slovenia (54th), Kazakhstan* (100th).

*Kazakhstan are part of qualifying play-off Path C

What are England’s best and worst case scenarios in Euro 2024 draw?

What are Scotland’s best and worst case scenarios in the Euro 2024 draw?

16:36 , Jack Rathborn

The toughest possible draw for Scotland (current world ranking 36th) would be: France (2nd), Denmark (19th), Italy (9th).

On paper, the easiest draw would be: Germany (16th), Albania (62nd), Kazakhstan* (100th).

*Kazakhstan are part of qualifying play-off Path C

What are Scotland’s best and worst scenarios in the Euro 2024 draw?

Gareth Southgate arrives for Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg

16:34 , Jack Rathborn

(EPA)

England's head coach Gareth Southgate arrives for the draw (AP)

Stars arrive at Euro 2024 draw

16:31 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

(AP)

(Getty Images)

Euro 2024 play-offs schedule

16:25 , Jack Rathborn

PLAY-OFF PATH A

- Wales vs Finland

- Poland vs Estonia

PLAY-OFF PATH B

- Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

- Israel vs Iceland

PLAY-OFF PATH C

- Georgia vs Luxembourg

- Greece vs Kazakhstan

Euro 2024 finals draw: What are the pots?

16:18 , Jack Rathborn

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off winner A, Play-off winner B, Play-off winner C

England joint-favourites for Euro 2024 ahead of finals draw

16:11 , Jack Rathborn

England are the joint favourites with France for Euro 2024, available at 7/2 with various bookmakers.

Hosts Germany are at 7/1, Spain are 15/2 with Portugal 8/1. Then there is a drop-off, with Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands in a little pack.

While Scotland are available at 80/1.

FA chief Mark Bullingham: Critical the whole country feels involved in Euro 2028

16:04 , Jack Rathborn

Bid leaders have promised Euro 2028 will be accessible and affordable after UEFA officially awarded the tournament to the UK and Ireland.

The five-nation bid was formally approved on Tuesday, having gone into decision day unopposed following the withdrawal of Turkey.

Politicians including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the announcement, with the tournament set to bring £2.6billion in benefits to the host economies, according to analysts.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said it was vital that the tournament be open to as many people from the five nations as possible.

FA chief Mark Bullingham: Critical the whole country feels involved in Euro 2028

Euro 2024: The cheapest ways to follow England and Scotland in Germany next summer

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

On Saturday 2 December, all football eyes will be on Hamburg, where the draw for the Euro 2024 finals will take place – starting at 5pm. That is when the teams who have qualified for the region’s greatest football tournament will find out where and when the group games – the first three matches – will take place

England and Scotland qualified emphatically for next summer’s tournament in Germany, and will find out who they are playing – and, crucially for fans, where and when?

Wales fans will have to wait a while longer, until March, to see if the national team can make it through a Baltic battle in the play-offs against first Finland and then either Poland or Estonia.

But if you’re planning a midsummer’s dream trip to support your team or just soak up the atmosphere, acting now could be a way to beat the travel algorithms.

Euro 2024: The cheapest ways to follow England and Scotland in Germany next summer

Euro 2024 finals draw

15:47 , Jack Rathborn

German football coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg arrives (Getty Images)

Dr. Holger Blask of the DFB and Andreas Rettig, DFL Chief Executive Officer arrive at the Elbphilharmonie (Getty Images)

Harry Maguire cannot wait for Euro 2028 and is ‘hopeful’ to be in the squad

15:41 , Jack Rathborn

Whether he is still playing for England or enjoying a few pints and watching from the stands, Harry Maguire cannot wait for the European Championship to return to home soil in 2028.

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the tournament had been approved, having gone into decision day unopposed following the withdrawal of Turkey.

Six of the 10 venues at the five-nation event will be in England, just seven years on from Glasgow and London hosting matches at the pan-European edition.

Gareth Southgate’s men went all the way to the Wembley final at rearranged Euro 2020 and defender Maguire cannot wait to experience another special summer in 2028.

Harry Maguire cannot wait for Euro 2028 and is ‘hopeful’ to be in the squad

European legends descend on Hamburg for Euro 2024 draw

15:30 , Jack Rathborn

There will be various legendary players and coaches at the draw today in Hamburg.

The German city, which is one of 10 venues for the tournament, is currently extremely cold, with temperatures at -1.

Look out for comments and reaction from the likes of Luis Figo, Wesley Sneijder, David Silva and Ronald Koeman, all of whom have made the trip to find out who their respective countries will face next summer.

Wales boss Rob Page hails ‘great opportunity’ after Euro 2024 play-off draw

15:24 , Jack Rathborn

Rob Page believes Wales have a “great opportunity” to reach Euro 2024 after being handed two possible home ties in the qualification play-offs.

Wales will welcome Finland to the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, March 21 following Thursday’s draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Victory in that single-leg semi-final would see the Dragons take on either Poland or Estonia at the same venue five days later, with a spot at next summer’s tournament in Germany up for grabs.

Wales boss Rob Page hails ‘great opportunity’ after Euro 2024 play-off draw

Why winless Iceland are in Euro 2024 play-offs and 10-point Norway are not

15:12 , Jack Rathborn

The Euro 2024 play-offs offer one last chance for European nations to reach next summer’s major tournament in Germany. The three remaining spots will be contested by 12 teams in the play-offs in March, but how those dozen teams were decided is complicated, and contentious too.

The 2022/23 Uefa Nations League standings were used to select those 12 teams, with four each entering the play-offs from Nations Leagues A, B and C, setting up three paths to three different finals, for the chance to reach the Euros.

By way of a reminder, each Nations ‘League’ contained four groups of four (other than League D, but let’s not get bogged down in that now). So that’s 12 groups in Leagues A, B and C, and each group winner received a pass to the play-offs. However, if a group winner made Euro 2024 automatically, through regular qualifying, the country in their Nations League with the next highest points tally would take up their play-off spot.

Why winless Iceland are in Euro 2024 play-offs and 10-point Norway are not

England have qualified for Euro 2024 — now it’s about winning it

15:00 , Jack Rathborn

The main fact of this 3-1 win was that England have qualified for Euro 2024, but the whole feel was why they should be talking about winning it rather than being too concerned any more with the formality of getting there.

A historic major nation like Italy were just made look a minor inconvenience, as Gareth Southgate’s side almost toyed with them. They were just so much better, and have a knowledge of that personified in Jude Bellingham. Harry Kane got two and Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant goal to make it 2-1, but all of that seemed mere detail to the main event, which was the Real Madrid midfielder’s domination of the pitch and decoration of the play.

This England era has now been going on for at least six years, but it is possible that Bellingham’s emergence marks the beginning of something else. He has exactly the type of assurance that can turn fine challengers into elite champions. It is visible in everything he does, not least the outrageous touch for the Rashford goal that sent England to Germany for next summer.

England have qualified for Euro 2024 — now it’s about winning it

Uefa announces changes to Women’s Champions League and second European competition

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

A new format for the Women’s Champions League has been approved by the Uefa executive committee.

There is currently only the Women’s Champions League, which has 16 teams in the group stages, and there is no second-tier competition, while there are three men’s competitions, all run by Uefa.

The women’s competition has also come under scrutiny recently for the qualification system, which saw Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal’s European dreams come to an end at the hands of Paris FC on 9 September, less than three weeks after the Women’s World Cup final.

Arsenal had reached the semi-finals of the competition the year before, but struggled against the French side, before they exited the tournament on a penalty shootout.

Uefa announces changes to Women’s Champions League and second European competition

Euro 2024 draw arrives with a twist amid German football’s rising tension

14:22 , Jack Rathborn

As legends like Gianluigi Buffon and Miroslav Klose start to decide what Euro 2024 will look like, most of its audience will be watching the Premier League and the other domestic competitions. That will of course change by June, but 5pm Saturday is a strange time for a draw, that maybe touches on the strange place both the competition and Uefa are in right now.

It’s not even like this draw holds the anxiety supporters used to associate with such events for major nations like England. That isn’t down to how good Gareth Southgate’s team are right now, either. No matter what names come out, over half of the competition will be spent eliminating a third of the field. The 36-game group stage will see 16 teams out of 24 go through to the next round.

It is literally harder to get knocked out. That has of course been the case for most of the qualification campaign, a problem when a competition has been so expanded. It almost feels like it would be better to just finally push the Euros out to a more symmetrical 32 teams and considerably shorten the way you get there. As it is, Buffon and Klose will almost be deciding another preliminary stage in Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie concert hall on Saturday. It should be acknowledged that Euro 2020 was immediately an entertaining tournament but it was still lopsided and it’s hard not to put part of the emotion down to the fact it was one of the first major events with crowds after Covid.

Euro 2024 draw arrives with a twist amid German football’s rising tension

How to watch Uefa Euro 2024 finals draw

14:21 , Jack Rathborn

When is the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

The draw ceremony for the Euro 2024 group stage takes place on Saturday 2 December from 5pm GMT (6pm local time) in Hamburg.

How to watch

The Euro 2024 draw will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 5:15pm GMT. The draw will also be streamed live online on Uefa’s official website, YouTube channel and app.

What time is the Euro 2024 draw and what are the pots?

Euro 2024 finals draw

13:40 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of the Euro 2024 finals draw ahead of next summer’s tournament in Germany.

England, Scotland and Wales, who will need to negotiate the play-offs, will discover their opponents for the group stages and a potential path to the Berlin final on 14 July.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions and France are the favourites, with defending champions Italy back in a major tournament after failing to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Follow all the build-up, live updates, analysis and reaction with our chief football writer Miguel Delaney in Hamburg.