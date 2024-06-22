EURO 2024 | A draw for France, Poland eliminated

Two Juventus players were in Euro 2024 action on Friday (June 21), both in Group D. Unfortunately for Wojciech Szczesny, his Poland became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

Poland fell defeated against Austria, losing 3-1 after Krzysztof Piatek’s first-half strike had brought them level after falling behind. But with two defeats from two, there is now no way for Szczesny and co. to continue their Euro 2024 journey beyond the group phase.

In the day’s most eye-catching game, there was plenty of action but no goals as Adrien Rabiot and France drew with the Netherlands. The result leaves both tied on four points ahead of Austria on three in the standings.