When is Euro 2024 draw? Start time today, confirmed pots and TV channel

UEFA will host the highly anticipated ceremony for the Euro 2024 group-stage draw today.

England are in the hat having won a difficult qualification Group C featuring Ukraine and defending champions Italy, who are also through.

Germany will host the Euros and have therefore already qualified while giants such as France, Portugal and Spain have also booked their flights.

There are also some potential dark horses and wildcards in the mix with Romania joining Albania and Slovenia in making it out of qualification.

Of the home nations, Scotland have made it but both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have failed to, while Wales will be relying on the play-offs in March after their draw with Turkey.

In the spring, the final three places will be decided with the play-off paths already drawn.

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

The draw will take place at the famous Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg today, Saturday December 2, 2023.

The start time is pencilled in for 5pm GMT.

Scott McTominay has inspired Scotland's successful qualification campaign (Getty Images)

Confirmed pots and qualified teams

There are 20 places at the tournament available through qualifying, with the winners and runners-up from the ten groups each earning their spot. Hosts Germany will automatically be placed in Group A as a top seed. The seeding was determined by each team's record in qualification.

That leaves three spots to be decided by the play-offs, which take place in March next year. There will be 12 teams participating in the play-offs, decided by their performance in the Nations League. They will be split into three groups of four teams, with a place at Euro 2024 available to the nation that wins each of those paths.

Pot 1

Germany (hosts)

Portugal

France

Spain

Belgium

England

Pot 2

Hungary

Turkey

Romania

Denmark

Albania

Austria

Pot 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czech Republic

Pot 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Play-off winner A

Play-off winner B

Play-off winner C

Euro 2024 play-offs

Three spots will be decided by the play-offs, which take place next year. There will be 12 teams participating in the play-offs, decided by their performance in the Nations League. They will be split into three 'paths' of four teams, with a place at Euro 2024 available to the nation that wins each of those paths after a one-legged semi-final and a final, to be played on March 21 and 26.

Path A

Poland vs Estonia

Wales vs Finland

Path B

Israel vs Iceland

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C

Georgia vs Luxembourg

Greece vs Kazakhstan

Play-off finals

Path A: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Path B: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/Iceland

Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan

England will be one of the top seeds in the draw (John Walton/PA)

How can I watch the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast in full for free on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 5.15pm GMT.

Live stream: The draw will be broadcast for free via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Uefa’s website, YouTube and social media channels.

Live blog: You can follow the draw as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

When will Euro 2024 be played?

Group stage: June 14 - June 26

Round of 16: June 29 - July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5/July 6

Semi-finals: July 9/July 10

Final: July 14