Euro 2024 director Lahm slams German infrastructure investment

European Championship Tournament Director Philipp Lahm speaks at a press conference on the UEFA Euro 2024 interim results at the European Championship media center in Leipzig. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Euro 2024 director Philipp Lahm acknowledged the criticism of infrastructure surrounding the football tournament, while also criticizing the lack of investment in recent decades.

"I think we have failed as a country to work a little on the infrastructure in recent decades," Lahm said on Monday in Leipzig.

In the first week of the European Championship, many fans criticized the circumstances surrounding travel to and from the stadiums and the time it took at turnstiles.

Lahm promised improvements for the fans and said they were in contact with Germany's main train operator Deutsche Bahn.

The tournament director said that "they [Deutsche Bahn] will continue to do everything they can to ensure that people get from A to B on time," and added that this is not a problem that is occurring now, during the tournament, but should have been worked on long before.

Lahm himself had a bad experience when he was late for the match between Ukraine and Slovakia in Düsseldorf on Friday because his train was late.

"Overall, I have been travelling by train for ten days now and I have been very punctual for most things. Of course, I was late, which is certainly annoying, especially for fans who have travelled a long way and spent a lot of money on it," Lahm said.