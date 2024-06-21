Euro 2024 director Lahm and German Red Cross satisfied so far

Euro 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm poses for a photo on the sidelines of a visit to the dpa editorial office. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Euro 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm has drawn positive conclusions over the organization of the event so far, a week after it started.

But the 2014 World Cup champion also asked for understanding for any minor problems.

"Of course there are things can can be done better, things that can be adapted," he told broadcaster ARD on Friday.

Overall, however, he and his team are "very satisfied" with how everything is going.

In the first week of the tournament, many fans criticized the circumstances surrounding travel to and from the stadiums and the time it took at turnstiles. The city of Gelsenkirchen in particular was heavily questioned as an appropriate venue for the Euros.

"When it comes to admission or transport - there are simply a lot of people," Lahm said. And it is "not always possible" to move them in the shortest possible time. "Everyone should understand that not everything works perfectly when lots of people come together or want to go somewhere."

Security checks are also paramount.

Even with the transportation issues, more than half of German fans polled have described the atmosphere at Euro 2024 as "exuberant" or "euphoric."

In a survey conducted by the research institute YouGov, only 10% of respondents said the atmosphere was "disinterested," while 13% described it as "reserved."

Some 30% said that the mood during the tournament is "exuberant" while 25% said it's "euphoric."

The poor weather means it has not yet matched the "summer fairytale" of the home 2006 World Cup but the Germany team are looking to change that.

German fans are for now in a honeymoon phase after the national team qualified for the last 16 following a 5-1 thrashing of Scotland and a 2-0 win against Hungary.

Germany complete the group stage on Sunday against Switzerland and are now among the favourites for overall glory.

The German Red Cross is also satisfied after the first week of the Euros.

"The work of the German Red Cross has been professional, calm and there have been no major incidents," said organization head René Burfeindt.

In the 16 matches attended by the German Red Cross so far, 641 medical treatments and care have been provided in the stadiums, with ambulance transport required in 71 cases.

"We hope that sport and enjoyment can continue to take centre stage as the tournament progresses," said Burfeindt. "Our volunteer and full-time emergency services will definitely continue to do everything they can to ensure that this summer of football continues so beautifully and safely."