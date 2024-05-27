EURO 2024: Details And Teams To Watch Out For

EURO 2024 is where the focus of football enthusiasts turns, especially with the Premier League and other European seasons having just ended.

As the most popular quadrennial football tournament besides the World Cup, the UEFA European Championship is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.

Overview

The EURO qualifiers were played throughout last year, with the playoffs for the final spot concluding in March of this year. The 24 teams that made it through the qualifying rounds will be flying to Germany, where the final tournament will be played from June 14th to July 14th.

This marks the 17th edition of the Championship, and according to the standard format, there are 51 fixtures across various stages. The host, Germany, will be kicking off the group stage of the tournament against Scotland.

The group stage ends on 26th June, with the round of 16 commencing on the 29th. Advancing teams will play in the quarter-finals, then the semi-finals, and on to the final event which will decide the nation that emerges victorious and claims the prestigious trophy.

Here’s the list of the 24 participating teams:

Big teams and ample opportunities

EURO 2024 is the biggest competition for European football, celebrating the game, uniting fans and showcasing the best talent Europe has to offer. In the last edition, EURO 2020, Italy emerged as winners, defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout. This time around, the English team is primed for their redemption and is the most popular team to win it all. But there’s France, another top-tier squad that knows how to show up to international tournaments. Led by Kylian Mbappe, France stands an equally good chance of winning.

There are a couple of others who have what it takes to dominate their opponents. Germany and Spain, especially, have solid player lineups made up of both veterans and youngsters like Aleksandar Pavlovic and Pau Cubarsi, who’ve delivered stellar performances for their club side. Portugal and Croatia are also fantastic teams to look out for.

EURO 2024 is drawing increasingly near with every passing day, and so is the excitement and anticipation. Once the tournament begins, the footballing world will be captivated by thrilling matches, unforgettable moments, and shared passion for the beautiful game.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luca Modric, Harry Kane and more will take to the field, captaining their respective teams. So, fans will get to see all the top and most popular players in one place.