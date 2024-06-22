Euro 2024 – Denmark vs. Serbia: Tickets, TV channel and team news

It has been a poor competition so far for Dusan Vlahovic’s Serbia, but even with one point from two games, they could still go through by beating Denmark in Munich on Tuesday at 20.00 UK time (21.00 CET).

More was expected of Serbia at the European Championships, as they took too long to get into gear in a 1-0 defeat to England and Milan striker Luka Jovic had to come off the bench and snatch a last-gasp equaliser against Slovenia. Nonetheless, the low-scoring Group E fixtures so far mean they are still in with a shout of reaching the Last 16, but need a victory against Denmark.

Christian Eriksen’s side have also been frustrated by stalemates with both Slovenia and England, out-playing Gareth Southgate’s side for long periods in that second game. Ex-Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand scored a screamer and will be raring to go again.

Euro 2024 – Denmark vs. Serbia: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Denmark vs. Serbia: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Denmark vs. Serbia: Confirmed teams

Below are Denmark and Serbia’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Denmark squad

Goalkeepers: Mads Hermansen (Leicester), Frederik Rønnow (Union Berlin), Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Mathias Jørgensen (Brentford), Simon Kjær (AC Milan), Rasmus Kristensen (Roma), Victor Kristiansen (Bologna), Joakim Mæhle (Wolfsburg), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester)

Midfielders: Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley), Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht), Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Nørgaard (Brentford)

Forwards: Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht), Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)

Serbia squad

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinković-Savić (Torino), Đorđe Petrović (Chelsea), Predrag Rajković (Mallorca)

Defenders: Srđan Babić (Spartak Moskva), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Filip Mladenović (Panathinaikos), Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg), Uroš Spajić (Crvena zvezda), Nemanja Stojić (TSC), Miloš Veljković (Werder Bremen)

Midfielders: Veljko Birmančević (Sparta Praha), Mijat Gaćinović (AEK Athens), Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Ivan Ilić (Torino), Saša Lukić (Fulham), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe), Srdjan Mijailović (Crvena zvezda), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al-Hilal), Lazar Vujadin Samardžić (Udinese)

Forwards: Luka Jović (Milan), Filip Kostić (Juventus), Aleksandar Mitrović (Al-Hilal), Petar Ratkov (Salzburg), Dušan Tadić (Fenerbahçe), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Andrija Živković (PAOK)