EURO 2024: Denmark vs. Serbia official line-ups and live updates

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been dropped to the bench in a must-win Serbia match, as Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic starts against Denmark.

It kicks off in Munich at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

At the same time, England will play against Slovenia in a surprisingly balanced Group E, with only three points separating first from last.

Denmark are alongside Slovenia in second on two points and stick with several former Serie A players, like Christian Eriksen of Inter, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Joakim Maehle, plus former Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

As for Serbia, they take the shock decision to bench Juventus star striker Vlahovic, instead starting Mitrovic with support from Udinese’s Samardzic and former Torino player Sasa Lukic.

Also representing Serie A are Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and Torino midfielder Ivan Ilic.

Denmark vs. Serbia line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojberg, Maehle; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

Serbia: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Mijailovic, Ilic, Gudelj, Zivkovic; Lukic, Samardzic; Mitrovic