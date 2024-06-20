EURO 2024 – Denmark vs. England official line-ups and updates

England hope Jude Bellingham can lead them through to the next phase of EURO 2024, but Denmark start ex-Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen and former Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

It kicks off in Frankfurt at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

Gareth Southgate’s men scraped a 1-0 win over Serbia in the opening game and field the same starting XI, including Trent Alexander-Arnold as a makeshift midfielder.

The Danes were surprisingly held 1-1 by Slovenia after Eriksen’s goal, coming full circle from the nightmare of his cardiac arrest in EURO 2020.

He is one of several former and current Serie A players in the side along with Milan defender Simon Kjaer, Roma full-back Rasmus Kristensen, Bologna’s Victor Kristiansen, former Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand and ex-Atalanta striker Hojlund.

Denmark will also want revenge after a controversial EURO 2020 semi-final defeat to a contentious England penalty.

Denmark vs. England line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, V Kristiansen; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane