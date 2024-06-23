EURO 2024 | Defeat for Yildiz and Turkey

Three more Euro 2024 matches were played on Saturday, 22 June, and one of our Bianconeri was in action for his national team as Kenan Yildiz took to the field with Turkey in a tricky game.

Even with the backing of an incredible crowd in Dortmund - with the majority of the stadium Turkey fans - Vincenzo Montella’s side were unable to prevent themselves from losing 3-0 to one of the tournament favourites. Although Kenan wasn’t chosen to start, he was brought on in the 59th minute in an attempt to give his side more going forward than they had shown in the opening hour.

Despite the loss, qualification is still on for Turkey. With three points from their two matches, they sit second in Group E behind Portugal. Czechia and Georgia each have a point.