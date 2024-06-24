EURO 2024: What day do Italy play Switzerland in the Round of 16?

Italy have qualified for the EURO 2024 Round of 16 and will face Switzerland in Berlin on June 29, 2024, at 18:00 CET.

Italy qualified for the EURO 2024 Round of 16 after a 1-1 draw against Croatia in Leipzig on Monday night.

It was one of the craziest games in the Azzurri’s history. Luciano Spalletti’s men needed a win or a draw to progress, but they were 1-0 down in the dying minutes.

There were eight minutes of added time and Mattia Zaccagni, who had come on as a substitute only ten minutes earlier, found the net with a superb curler with the last touch in the game.

His goal allowed the Azzurri to finish as runners-up in Group B with four points so Italy will face Switzerland, the second-placed team in Group A, in Berlin this coming Saturday.

It will kick off at 18:00 CET, 16:00 GMT at the Olympiastadion where the Azzurri won the World Cup Final against France in 2006.

