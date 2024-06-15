Euro 2024 day 2 predictions: Spain and Italy star on Saturday billing

Following Friday night's curtain-raiser, the first three-day game of Euro 2024 will swiftly be thrust upon us.

There's little room for respite this weekend with Euros fever taking over, and Saturday's action is highlighted by Group B's standout fixture between two of the top ranked nations in the world.

Either side of Spain's duel with Croatia in Berlin, Hungary take on Switzerland in Group A before the holders get their campaign underway against Albania. Sylvinho's side are expected to be the whipping boys of the labelled 'group of death', although pessimism prevails in Italy regarding their chances this summer.

Here's how 90min sees Saturday's Euro 2024 action unfolding.

Saturday 15 June

We'll have a clear picture of Group A by the time Group B gets underway, with the first game on Saturday seeing touted dark horses Hungary take on a sturdy Switzerland.

The Swiss are bereft of superstars, but they typically perform well at major tournaments. The Central Europeans knocked out France on their way to a quarter-final berth at Euro 2020. Murat Yakin hasn't overseen much squad turnaround since the World Cup with Switzerland reliant on a steady and trustworthy core.

Hungary is a tricky match-up for them. Marco Rossi's outfit are revered for their structure and aggression without the ball. They're incredibly tough to beat, but there's a sense that both teams, to begin their respective tournaments, would be content with a draw on Matchday 1.

The day's action is highlighted by Spain's duel with Croatia at the Olympiastadion. These two sides have grown familiar of one another in recent years, although Spain have won the crucial meetings. The two-time European champions knocked Croatia out of Euro 2020 following a crazy round of 16 tie and they toppled Zlatko Dalic's side on penalties last year to win the Nations League.

Can Croatia topple Spain on this occasion? Led by a veteran core, Dalic's side will fight sternly for control in Berlin, while Luis de la Fuente's side will lean on their healthy experience of experience and youthful exuberance. Lamine Yamal and Pedri are poised to star.

Italy opened up their successful Euro 2020 campaign with a scintillating 3-0 victory over Turkey, and there's scope for them to enjoy a similar outing on Saturday. They're facing the projected whipping boys of Group B, although Albania won't roll over for anybody, especially not for an Italy side that still seems to be in transition with Luciano Spalletti at the helm.

Albania are stout enough defensively to make Saturday's game competitive, and the Azzurri may have to dig deep to get their campaign off to a winning start.