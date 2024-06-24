Euro 2024 – Czechia vs Turkey: Tickets, TV channel and team news

A battle for second in Group F of Euro 2024 sees hopefuls Turkey take on a gritty Czechia on Wednesday, June 26. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Turkey got off to a flying start at the European Championship, cruising past Georgia in dominant fashion with an electric 3-1 win. Things were far more difficult for Vincenzo Montella’s side in the second match, where they suffered a tough 3-0 loss to Portugal.

Czechia looked resilient in their opening match against Portugal, suffering a tight loss to Roberto Martinez’s team 2-1. They were more disappointed in their follow-up match, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Georgia, leaving them in a tough spot in Group F.

Euro 2024 – Czechia vs Turkey: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Czechia vs Turkey: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Czechia vs Turkey: Confirmed teams

Below are Czechia and Turkey’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Czechia squad

Goalkeepers: Vítězslav Jaroš (Sturm Graz), Matěj Kovář (Leverkusen) Jindřich Staněk (Slavia Praha)

Defenders: Vladimír Coufal (West Ham), David Douděra (Slavia Praha), Robin Hranáč (Viktoria Plzeň), David Jurásek (Hoffenheim), Ladislav Krejčí (Sparta Praha), Martin Vitík (Sparta Praha), Tomáš Vlček (Slavia Praha), David Zima (Slavia Praha)

Midfielders: Antonín Barák (Fiorentina), Lukáš Červ (Viktoria Plzeň), Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Praha), Matěj Jurásek (Slavia Praha), Ondřej Lingr (Feyenoord), Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha), Petr Ševčík (Slavia Praha), Tomáš Souček (West Ham), Pavel Šulc (Viktoria Plzeň)

Forwards: Václav Černý (Wolfsburg), Tomáš Chorý (Viktoria Plzeň), Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha), Adam Hložek (Leverkusen), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Praha), Patrik Schick (Leverkusen)

Turkey squad

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Manchester United), Mert Günok (Beşiktaş), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos), Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Galatasaray), Zeki Çelik (Roma), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Fenerbahçe), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax), Mert Müldür (Fenerbahçe)

Midfielders: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), İsmail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuşlu (West Brom), Orkun Kökçü (Benfica), Salih Özcan (Dortmund)

Forwards: Yunus Akgün (Leicester), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş), Cenk Tosun (Beşiktaş), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille), Bertuğ Yıldırım (Rennes), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray)