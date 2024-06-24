EURO 2024: Croatia vs Italy reactions and post-match show – Live Video

Follow Football Italia’s post-match show from Leipzig following Italy’s 1-1 draw against Croatia.

The Azzurri qualified for the Round of 16 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Mattia Zaccagni against Croatia, which allowed the Azzurri to secure a 1-1 draw and finish the group stage with four points.

The Nazionale will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Saturday, June 29 at 18:00 CET.

Football Italia was among the accredited media at the Leipzig Stadium and will shortly broadcast a post-match show from the spot.

