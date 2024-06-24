EURO 2024: Croatia vs. Italy official line-ups

Italy bring in Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Darmian, but above all change to 3-5-2, as they must avoid defeat to Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic’s Croatia.

It kicks off in Leipzig at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

At the same time, Albania and Spain face off in Dusseldorf to complete Group B.

If Italy earn at least a point, they will finish runners-up to Spain and face Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Even defeat might keep them in as one of the best-placed teams in third, but a loss here and Albanian victory would push the Azzurri down to fourth and immediate elimination.

Federico Dimarco was a major doubt with a bruised calf, but in a shock move he starts anyway in a more advanced role for the 3-5-2, more similar to his Inter approach.

Genoa striker Retegui replaces Gianluca Scamacca upfront, with Raspadori in for Federico Chiesa.

It remains to be seen if Matteo Darmian or Giovanni Di Lorenzo go into the back three.

Croatia have one point from two games so far at EURO 2024, having lost the opener 3-0 to Spain despite dominating possession and held to a last-gasp 2-2 draw by Albania.

Despite suggestions to the contrary, the veteran midfield trio remains intact with Modric and ex-Inter pair Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic.

Ivan Perisic does drop to the bench with Josko Gvardiol shifted to left-back from central defence and Lecce defender Marin Pongracic.

Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic gets the nod with RB Leipzig talent Luka Sucic as support for Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric.

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic; Mario Pasalic, Sucic; Kramaric

Italy: Donnarumma; Darmian, Calafiori, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Barella, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

Ref: Makkelie (NED)

EURO 2024 Liveblog: Croatia vs. Italy