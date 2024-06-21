Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Italy: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Italy will need to bounce back from their defeat to Spain with a resounding showing against Croatia in their final Euro 2024 group game on Monday, June 24. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

The Azzurri failed to impress in their second Group B outing against Spain, suffering a painful 1-0 defeat after a Riccardo Calafiori own goal in the 55th minute. Luciano Spalletti’s side looked thoroughly outclassed, causing concern amongst supporters.

Things are even tougher for Croatia, who have picked up just a single point from their first two games, losing to Spain 3-0 and being held to a 2-2 draw by Albania. Victory is needed by Zlatko Dalic’s side if they want to progress to the Round of 16.

Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Italy: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Italy: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Italy: Confirmed teams

Below are Croatia and Italy’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka), Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahçe)

Defenders: Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Marin Pongračić (Lecce), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Midfielders: Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb), Marcelo Brozović (Al-Nassr), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Luka Sučić (Salzburg), Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

Forwards: Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka), Ivan Perišić (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka)

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)