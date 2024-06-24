EURO 2024: Croatia vs Italy – probable line-ups and where to watch

Mateo Retegui is favourite over Gianluca Scamacca, while Di Lorenzo is expected to start again for Italy in a key EURO 2024 group-stage game against Croatia tonight.

It kicks off at 21:00 CET (19:00 GMT) at the Leipzig Stadium.

Federico Dimarco trained separately from the rest of the team on Saturday and Sunday, but Luciano Spalletti said at a pre-match press conference that the Inter defender is fit again.

Nevertheless, his Inter teammate Matteo Darmian has the most chances to start as a left-back.

The CT also praised Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo yesterday, saying that he’s like a son to him, so the Partenopei defender is expected to start as a right-back again tonight.

Both Davide Frattesi and Lorenzo Pellegrini are likely to go on the bench making room for Andrea Cambiaso on the right wing and Bryan Cristante in the middle of the park.

Another change from the previous two matches is up front where Genoa star Retegui is expected to replace Scamacca.

Italy are qualified with a win or a draw while Croatia need three points to get a place in the knock-out round.

Croatia vs Italy – probable line-ups

Croatia (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Mario Pasalic, Sucic, Kramaric; Petkovic.

Italy (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Darmian; Jorginho; Cambiaso; Cristante; Barella; Chiesa, Retegui.

Croatia vs. Italy – where to watch on TV and streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Football Italia YouTube Channel to join our pre and post-match shows tonight.