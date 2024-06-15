Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Albania: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Croatia and Albania, two of Italy’s opponents in the EURO 2024 Group B, will meet in the second match of their European campaign at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

It kicks off on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 15:00 CET.

Martin Erlić of Sassuolo and Atalanta‘s Mario Pasalic are among the Serie A players in the Croatian squad, while Sylvinho’s Albania have several familiar faces to Serie A football fans, including Inter‘s Serie A winner Kristjan Asllani and Atalanta’s Berat Djimsiti.

Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Albania: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Albania: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Croatia vs Albania: Confirmed teams

Below are Croatia and Albania’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka), Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahçe)

Defenders: Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Marin Pongračić (Lecce), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Midfielders: Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb), Marcelo Brozović (Al-Nassr), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Luka Sučić (Salzburg), Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

Forwards: Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka), Ivan Perišić (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka)

Albania squad

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Empoli), Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella), Thomas Strakosha (Brentford)

Defenders: Arlind Ajeti (CFR Cluj), Naser Aliji (Voluntari), Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano), Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta), Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Ardian Ismajli (Empoli), Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo), Enea Mihaj (Famalicão), Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moskva)

Midfielders: Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers), Kristjan Asllani (Inter), Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo), Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt), Qazim Laçi (Sparta Praha), Ylber Ramadani (Lecce), Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

Forwards: Jasir Asani (Gwangju), Medon Berisha (Lecce), Armando Broja (Fulham), Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan), Arbër Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb), Rey Manaj (Sivasspor), Ernest Muçi (Beşiktaş)