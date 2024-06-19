EURO 2024: Croatia vs Albania – official line-ups and updates

The second round of the EURO 2024 Group B begins on Wednesday, with Croatia meeting Albania in Hamburg.

It kicks off at 15:00 CET at the Volksparkstadion, and Italy will be closely watching.

The Azzurri beat Albania on Saturday and Spain secured a surprisingly comfortable 3-0 win over Croatia on the same day.

Whoever loses today’s match between Albania and Croatia will likely be eliminated from the competition.

Italy and Spain, on the other hand, meet on Thursday at 21:00 CET.

Croatia must cope without Torino star Nikola Vlasic who has been forced to pull out of the team due to a muscle problem.

Vlasic failed to recover from an injury sustained in a Serie A match against Bologna at the beginning of May and spent the whole opening game against Spain on the bench.

EURO 2024: Croatia vs Albania – official line-ups

EURO 2024: Croatia vs Albania – updates

