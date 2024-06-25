EURO 2024 | Croatia unhappy with 8 minutes of added time against Italy: ‘Nonsense’

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić feels that eight minutes of added time in the game against Italy was ‘nonsense’ and partially blames UEFA and FIFA: ‘We are a small country…’

Croatia were eliminated from the EURO 2024 group stage after a 1-1 draw against Italy on Monday.

The Azzurri earned a place in the Round of 16 thanks to a Mattia Zaccagni goal at minute 98 and Croatia were not happy with the added time given by referee Danny Makkelie.

Defender Borna Sosa said in the mixed zone that players didn’t understand why there were eight minutes of injury time while coach Dalic was even tougher at a post-match press conference attended by Football Italia.

The Croatian boss was asked if his players were excessively nervous in the second half and at the end of the game and whether this had an impact on Zaccagni’s dramatic equaliser.

“Yes, absolutely, I don’t know whether it was for the eight minutes of added time at the end but as you know FIFA and UEFA…We are a small country. No one really gives us too much thought, so we have to stand up for ourselves,” he replied.

“You can’t have eight minutes of added time after that game. Eight minutes, it’s nonsense. There weren’t too many breaks in play or too many fouls to justify that. I don’t want to get into it too much. I don’t want to cause a fuss about what’s going on. I think Croatia needs to be respected and acknowledged. I want to thank the lads for their commitment and efforts and the fan base who proved what it means to support their country. We are very proud of them. That’s how things panned out. You can’t concede a goal like that in the 98th minute. That’s the way football is. Life goes on.”

Italy will meet Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Saturday, June 29, at 18:00 CET at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.