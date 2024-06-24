EURO 2024 – Croatia 1-1 Italy: Zaccagni 98th-minute saviour

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Luka Modric’s penalty and conceded moments later, but Mattia Zaccagni at the 98th minute sent Italy into the Round of 16 to break Croatia’s hearts.

They will face Switzerland in Berlin, the side that prevented them from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

See how it unfolded on the Liveblog.

The Azzurri needed a point to be sure of finishing runners-up behind Spain after a 1-0 defeat, but surprised with a switch to the 3-5-2 formation as Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Darmian came in, while Federico Dimarco started despite a calf issue. Croatia lost 3-0 to Spain and were held 2-2 by Albania, but kept the veteran midfield trio intact, shifting Josko Gvardiol to left-back, starting Luka Sucic and Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic.

Gianluigi Donnarumma flew to palm a Sucic scorcher out of the far top corner, while Gvardiol got a decisive deflection on the Retegui header from Riccardo Calafiori’s cross to turn it inches wide.

Dominik Livakovic needed a great reaction save to deny the Alessandro Bastoni free header on Nicolò Barella’s floated ball to the back post.

Davide Frattesi came on for Lorenzo Pellegrini at half-time, but his immediate impact was to give away a penalty for sticking a hand up to block the Kramaric shot. Luka Modric saw his spot-kick brilliantly parried by Donnarumma, confirming his speciality in these situations.

However, Italy were still celebrating when they immediately gave away a goal, as Donnarumma made the desperate one-handed save on an Ante Budimir header, but Modric was quickest to pounce on the rebound.

Bastoni had another header inches over the bar from a corner and a Raspadori free kick deflected off the wall, while Stanisic did enough to prevent Gianluca Scamacca tapping in the Chiesa ball flashed across the face of goal.

It was practically over when Italy snatched their equaliser, as Calafiori surged forward through the centre and spread it to the left, where Mattia Zaccagni bent a first-time right-foot curler into the far top corner from inside the box. It was very similar to the goal Alessandro Del Piero scored in the 2006 World Cup semi-final against Germany.

WOW! 😮

Modric 55 (C), Zaccagni 98 (I)

Saved penalty: Modric 54 (C)