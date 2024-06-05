Euro 2024: Your complete guide

Germany are the hosts for this summer's Euros with the official teddy bear mascot known as Albärt

Euro 2024 – the 17th edition of the Uefa European Championship – is almost upon us.

Italy are the defending champions, having won Euro 2020 (which was played in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) by beating England on penalties at Wembley.

England and Scotland confirmed their places at this year’s Euros during the qualifying stages. Wales agonisingly missed out on qualification after suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat in their play-off final against Poland.

Uefa has approved calls to increase squad sizes at Euro 2024 from 23 to 26 after being lobbied by national coaches, including England manager Gareth Southgate, who are concerned about player burn-out and injury. Southgate is initially picking a long-list of players to cast an eye over and then will whittle it down to his final submitted squad on June 7.

There has also been fury – and mockery – over the official sticker album featuring Topps Euro 2024 stickers after Uefa’s decision two years ago to dump Panini as trading card partner. Several England stars have been omitted from this summer’s album but Wales players do feature, despite not qualifying.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 starts on June 14, with the group stage running until June 26. The knockouts run from June 29, with the final on July 14 in Berlin.

Where is it?

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom the BBC and ITV/STV will share broadcast rights for the European Championship.

The BBC will show England’s first two matches against Serbia and Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany will be on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many countries will be at Euro 2024?

A total of 24 teams will compete at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams from each group of four will qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg knock-out format until the champion is crowned in the final.

What are England’s Euro 2024 group games?

What are Scotland’s Euro 2024 group games?

How do I buy tickets for Euro 2024?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What is the official Euro 2024 song?

Italian DJ group Meduza, American pop-rock giants OneRepublic and German pop icon Kim Petras have united to create the official song for the Euros. It’s called Fire. According to the tournament organisers the song “merges the Italian group’s much-loved anthemic house production, OneRepublic’s compelling soundscapes and Leony’s pop expertise into a track that embodies the fervour and spirit of football and music fans alike.”

Judge it for yourself here:

Euro 2024 ball

The official Adidas Euro 2024 ball is known as Fussballliebe, which is German for ‘love of football’. According to Uefa, the design is inspired by the joy of football and the energy of the tournament. As well as using recycled polyester and water-based ink, the ball is made from more sustainable bio-based materials than any previous Adidas official match ball. Corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber have been included in each layer of the ball.

Illustrations of each of the stadiums being used for the tournament feature on the ball, alongside the name of each host city.

The ball will also use Adidas’ connected ball technology to send data in real time to officials, helping to produce faster offside and handball decisions.

The Adidas 'Fussballliebe' to be used at Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Lars Baron

When is the opening ceremony?

It will take place before the opening match, on June 14.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

