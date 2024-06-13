Euro 2024 commentators and pundits: Full guide for BBC and ITV coverage

A summer feast of football beckons with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

The continent's best will converge on Germany for a month of thrills and spills, but it's not only on the pitch where the battles will take place.

The BBC and ITV will once again share TV rights for the upcoming tournament, with the two major United Kingdom broadcasters set to go head-to-head in a fight to provide the best coverage. The pair have assembled all-star casts in a bid to one-up their rival and fans are poised to enjoy - or endure - the opinions of a litany of familiar faces this summer.

Here are the voices and faces of the BBC and ITV's Euro 2024 coverage.

BBC Euro 2024 comentators and pundits

The BBC's presenting team will once again be led by Gary Lineker, now into his 25th year as their football anchor, with Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Alex Scott also assuming roles as presenters.

They'll be joined by an esteemed group of pundits the BBC have signed for Euro 2024. The usual suspects - Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Ashley Williams - will be in Germany alongside Brentford manager Thomas Frank and former West Ham boss David Moyes.

Moyes is one of several Scotsmen the BBC has acquired, with current Scotland women's captain Rachel Corsie and James McFadden set to provide their insights during Scotland's campaign. The charismatic Ellen White will also return to the studio, with Cesc Fabregas, new Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Frank Lampard making up the rest of the punditry team.

Guy Mowbray has worked as the BBC's main commentator for over a decade and will likely be the voice of England's BBC fixtures this summer. Steve Wilson and Jonathan Pearce are among the other recognised leading commentators, while Martin Keown, Jermaine Jenas and Danny Murphy are on co-comm duty.

The BBC also have an extensive Radio 5 Live team on hand this summer providing extra coverage in between games.

ITV Euro 2024 commentators and pundits

ITV's Euro 2024 team is considerably smaller than the BBC's.

There are just two lead presenters, stalwart Mark Pougatch and the ubiquitous Laura Woods. They'll be joined by a selection of nine pundits, including former referee Christina Unkel, who'll take on the role of referee analyst for ITV this summer.

ITV have done an excellent job of establishing a balance with their punditry team. They pipped the BBC to Ange Postecoglou's signature, with the Australian bound to be a TV hit. Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is set to provide sound tactical analysis, while the likes of Roy Keane, Graeme Souness and Gary Neville will doubtlessly provide a soundbite or two.

Eniola Aluko, Ian Wright and Karen Carney are also a part of the punditry team.

Sam Matterface returns as ITV's lead commentator for the Euros, although the nostalgic voice of Clive Tyldesley will once again be heard this summer. Lee Dixon, Andros Townsend and the hugely popular Ally McCoist will operate as the broadcaster's three co-commentators.

Euro 2024 group stage games on TV and live stream