Euro 2024: Combined XI of best players at the tournament

The very best players across Europe are currently gearing up for a summer of high stakes football in Germany.

Euro 2024 is set to play host to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, all of whom hold their nation's hopes of tournament success in their hands.

Ahead of the competition kicking off on Friday evening, we thought it was as good a time as ever to predict our Euro 2024 team of the tournament:

GK: Mike Maignan

Country: France

Having finally wrestled the France gloves from Hugo Lloris in recent years, Mike Maignan has played like a man making up for lost time in each of his 16 caps to date.

The AC Milan stopper pulled off some heroics in Euro 2024 qualifying for his nation - particularly his save to deny Ireland's Nathan Collins what looked like a certain goal at the Aviva Stadium - and we fully expect him to do the same at the tournament proper in Germany.

RB: Joshua Kimmich

Country: Germany

It's been a tricky few seasons for Joshua Kimmich under Thomas Tuchel at club level, but at international level for Germany, and in Julian Nagelsmann, the 29-year-old has a team and a manager that know how to use him effectively.

Expect Kimmich to play at right-back for Die Mannschaft this summer, provide both technical prowess on the ball and defensive nous on it, and be back to his very best.

Country: Germany

Fresh off the back of a campaign in which he won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga despite seeing each of his two main centre-back partners suffer ACL injuries, it's fair to say that Antonio Rudiger is heading to Euro 2024 in the form of his life.

Due to his ability at offensive set plays, don't surprised if he ends up being the top scoring defender at the tournament this summer.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Country: Netherlands

After a few seasons of so-so performances, Virgil van Dijk finally looked back to the Virgil van Dijk of old in 2023/24.

In this form, very few forwards are getting past the Dutch captain at Euro 2024.

LB: Theo Hernandez

Country: France

Having hit double figures in goal contributions on a pretty regular basis at AC Milan in recent seasons, Theo Hernandez undoubtedly poses a serious attacking threat from left-back.

Hernandez will be tasked with overlapping and combining with the mercurial Kylian Mbappe with Les Bleus this summer - a left-hand side which no team will be able to stop.

Country: Germany

The last dance, and the only trophy that he doesn't have in his collection.

In a lot of ways, the stage is set for Toni Kroos to win his final competition as a professional footballer.

And considering his form at club level and in recent international games since his return to the German set-up, we're not betting against him winning it.

Country: Spain

The best holding midfielder in the world, bar none. And by quite a distance at that.

Spain's Euro 2024 hopes, in a lot of ways, rest solely on their demonstrative holding midfielder Rodri.

He's certainly good enough to drag them to the latter stages on his own.

Country: Belgium

When fit, Kevin De Bruyne is the most game-breaking midfielder at Euro 2024.

Luckily for Belgium, he is actually fit right now, and will be hellbent on finally winning a trophy with the Red Devils after years of near misses and falling short.

AM: Jude Bellingham

Country: England

Fresh off the back of a maiden Real Madrid campaign that dreams are made of - in which he netted 23 goals and won the UEFA Champions League - Jude Bellingham is heading to Euro 2024 with the world at his feet.

And while he's already a leading candidate to win the Ballon d'Or, strong showings with England may be enough to seal it ahead of clubmate Vinicius Junior, who is seeking the same at the Copa America.

ST: Harry Kane

Country: England

Is this the summer in which Harry Kane finally wins a trophy?

If he can replicate his form at Bayern Munich on the international stage - he bagged 44 goals and 12 assists in all competitions - then it could be.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Country: France

The best footballer of his generation, and the best big game player heading to Euro 2024.

As evidence by his stunning performances at the most recent World Cup, Kylian Mbappe is a player for the big occasion and thrives under pressure.

The now-France captain will be expected to lead his nation to more glory this summer.