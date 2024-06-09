Euro 2024: City-themed guide to the group stages

With 14 City players selected for their nations at Euro 2024, we look at when and where our stars will feature in the tournament.

Below are the details for all the City players in action in the group stage of the Euros - who they will play and when, plus FIFA rankings, caps and goals.

SWITZERLAND: FIFA RANKING #19

Manuel Akanji will be the first City player to play, should he feature in Switzerland’s opening fixture against Hungary next weekend.

Manu has been a Swiss international for seven years and has so far won 60 caps for his country, scoring three times.

Though considered outsiders to win the competition, the Swiss could well qualify for the knockout phase and if they do, who knows how far they could get?

Fixtures

Hungary v Switzerland, 15 June, 14:00

Scotland v Switzerland, 19 June, 20:00

Switzerland v Germany, 23 June, 20:00

Spain: FIFA ranking #8

Rodrigo’s Spain will start as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Blues’ midfield anchor will be key to La Roja’s chances of success in Germany, and he has so far earned 50 caps, scoring three goals.

Spain begin their group stage facing Croatia – and two of Rodrigo’s team-mates in Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol – in what is likely to be a fascinating match-up.

With Italy and Albania making up the rest of the group, Spain should power on to the next phase.

Fixtures

Spain v Croatia, 15 June, 17:00

Spain v Italy, 20 June, 20:00

Albania v Spain, 24 June, 20:00

WATCH: 2023/24 season highlights: Rodrigo

Croatia: FIFA ranking #10

Croatia have grown to be a big tournament side in recent years, finishing second in the World Cup once and third twice in the past 26 years.

They were also the Nations League runners-up last season and are a nation who play with their heart on their sleeve, backed by a passionate following.

City duo Kovacic and Gvardiol are likely to be integral to the Croatian bid to win a first major competition having come so close on four occasions.

A 12-year fixture in the national team, Kovacic has won 101 caps and scored five goals.

Gvardiol already has 30 Croatian caps under his belt, plus two goals.

The versatile defender is likely to play in central defence for his nation and was voted man-of-the-match in the World Cup third place play-off in 2022.

A tough group, but one the Croatians should progress from.

Fixtures

Spain v Croatia, 15 June, 17:00

Croatia v Albania, 19 June, 14:00

Croatia v Italy, 24 June, 20:00

WATCH: 2023/24 season highlights: Josko Gvardiol

Netherlands: FIFA ranking #7

Nathan Ake will be flying the orange flag for City at the Euros.

Our popular Dutch defender has won 44 caps for his country and goes into the tournament on the back of his best-ever club campaign, where he also notched up 44 appearances for City.

Ake has five goals for the Oranje is likely to be a key figure in their attempt to win the Euros for the first time since 1988.

France are likely to be the toughest opposition for Holland, who should progress to the knockout stage.

Fixtures

Poland v Netherlands, 16 June, 14:00

Netherlands v France, 21 June, 20:00

Netherlands v Austria, 25 June, 17:00

England: FIFA ranking #4

Can Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones help end England’s 58-year wait for success at a major tournament?

Football has never quite found its way home after England won the World Cup in 1966 and yet Gareth Southgate’s talented squad will start the Euros as the bookmakers’ favourites.

Undoubtedly, Southgate has an embarrassment of riches to call upon and will need the City trio to bring their winners’ mentality into a team that has the potential to go all the way to the final – and win it.

With 83 caps, Blues’ skipper Kyle Walker will be one of the senior players Southgate will be depending on to lead from the front.

Kyle’s experience and leadership qualities will be crucial, as will his voice in the dressing room at key moments.

Phil Foden goes into the Euros on the back of a stellar campaign with City.

Capped 34 times by his country, his return of just four goals – one on every 8.5 matches - is at odds with his one goal in every three matches for the Blues.

Unlocking Foden’s club form for the national team could be pivotal to the Three Lions’ hopes and that surely means a central role for our gifted No.47?

Few players are considered more influential to Southgate’s tactics than John Stones.

The very essence of the modern centre-half, Stones’ ability to carry the ball and become an additional midfielder is an extension of the role he perfected as City in 2022/23.

Injuries curtailed much of his 2023/24 season and Stones’ forays from the back became fewer in the 28 games he did feature in.

A supremely gifted and intelligent defender, his early exit with what looked a painful knock in England’s recent dismal 0-1 loss to Iceland ahead of the Euros will be a major concern for Southgate.

Stones is a player he simply cannot afford to lose.

England should comfortably move into final 16.

Fixtures

Serbia v England, 16 June, 20:00

Denmark v England, 20 June, 17:00

England v Slovenia, 25 June, 20:00

WATCH: WATCH: Every Phil Foden goal of 2023/24

Belgium: FIFA ranking #3

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are City’s Red Devils for Euro 2024.

De Bruyne finally won his 100th cap for Belgium having been on 99 appearances for more than 15 months and now has 101 to his name.

With 27 goals and 49 assists for his nation, it’s not hard to see why Kevin is integral to the Belgians’ hopes in Germany.

KDB will turn 33 later this month and whether this is his last major international tournament or not remains to be seen, but after five months out with injury for club and country during 2023/24, he will aim to enjoy himself in this one.

As for Doku, City fans have witnessed his explosive talent at close quarters and the 22-year-old has the potential to be one of the stars of Euro 2024.

He’s won 22 caps to date with a return of just two goals, but if he takes his end of season form into the Euros, the sky is the limit for our exciting winger.

Belgium are expected to ease into the Round of 16.

Fixtures

Belgium v Slovakia, 17 June, 17:00

Belgium v Romania, 22 June, 20:00

Ukraine v Belgium, 26 June, 17:00

WATCH: 2023/24 season highlights: Jeremy Doku

Portugal: FIFA ranking #6

Plenty of interest for City fans in the Portugal squad where four of our players will compete.

Bernardo, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, and Joao Cancelo – who spent all last season on loan with Barcelona – are in Roberto Martinez’s 26-man group.

With 89 caps, Bernardo is a key member of the Portuguese starting XI.

His goal return of 11 (approximately) represents one every nine games, where his return for City is closer to one in every five matches.

Will Martinez utilise Bernardo in a more direct attacking role in Germany?

We’ll have to wait and see...

Ruben Dias has 53 caps and three goals to date for his country.

A leader on and off the pitch, he will be a huge influence in a side that has many leaders including Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to name but three.

Matheus Nunes has 13 caps for his adopted nation and two goals.

He goes into the tournament on the back of a steady first campaign with the Blues and will hope to impress Martinez sufficiently to pick up game time in Germany.

Cancelo has 53 caps and 10 goals for Portugal so far and having made 42 appearances for Barca last season, is likely to be a regular starter at the Euros.

Can the Portuguese win the European Championships for the second time?

With a squad full of Premier League talent, they are certainly in with a shout and will be favourites to win their group.

Fixtures

Portugal v Czechia, 18 June, 20:00

Turkey v Portugal, 22 June, 17:00

Georgia v Portugal, 26 June, 20:00