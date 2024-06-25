EURO 2024 bracket sends giants away from potential Italy meetings

France finished second in their group, which means that as things stand, Italy are on by far the more preferable side of the EURO 2024 bracket.

The Azzurri had been hoping to win their group and scraped through with a last-gasp goal against Croatia to be runners-up to Spain.

In an odd twist, this could end up being beneficial to Luciano Spalletti’s side, because the bracket is shaping up with a very lopsided tournament.

Italy avoid potential favourites

Italy will face Switzerland in the Round of 16, but with an eye on progress past that, they are on the opposite side of the bracket to Spain, Germany, France and Portugal.

It means if the Nazionale do go forward, they will not face any of those teams before the Final.

If they do get past Switzerland, they are on track to play against the winners of Group C (most likely England) or one of the third-place finishers in the quarter-final.

So far, only Switzerland, Austria and Italy are confirmed on this side of the bracket.