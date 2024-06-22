EURO 2024 bracket – Italy could benefit from runner-up spot

If Italy do go through in second place, they will likely face Switzerland in the EURO 2024 Round of 16, but also be on the other side of the bracket from Spain, Germany and Portugal.

The Azzurri won the opening game 2-1 against Albania and then lost 1-0 to Spain, meaning they need a point against Croatia on Monday to be sure of qualifying in second place.

That would put them up against the runners-up of Group A, which if all goes according to expectations will be Switzerland.

Italy could avoid best-performing teams

In theory, winning the group gives you an easier run-in to the Final, but that might not necessarily be the case this time around.

As Sky Sport Italia pointed out, the teams who most impressed so far in the tournament are Spain, Germany and Portugal, with all of them on track to be on the other side of the bracket.

Spain could end up against Germany in the quarter-finals, while Portugal are on track to face whoever is the runner-up between the Netherlands, France and Austria.

The biggest team currently heading towards the side of the bracket with Italy in second would be England, who have been deeply disappointing in their performances so far, plus one of France, the Netherlands and Austria.