Euro 2024 Betting Tips, Predictions & Best Bets

With EURO 2024 just days away we’re pleased to be collaborating with Betting Hive to bring you their best bets for each matchday throughout the tournament.

To ‘whet the appetite’ they’ve delved through the classic Ante-Post betting markets to seek out the best value and highlight some of their favourite punts ahead of kick-off in Munich on 14th June.

Join the FREE TELEGRAM HERE to be the first to know when all matchday bets are LIVE and you’ll also receive the added bonus of any bonus/in-play bets being sent directly into the group.

Betting Hive uses a points system which makes it simple to track profit/loss throughout the tournament for each bet posted. These will vary from 1 to 5 points (for example, 1 point = £10).

Outright Market

Whilst England and France are seen as favourites for the tournament – it’s widely expected that both teams will face off against each other in the semi-finals and given their current prices in the market (3/1 and 4/1 respectively) – there just isn’t any juice in backing either if you’re looking for some each-way value.

We’d suggest casting your sights to the other half of the draw for an each-way value play, and our eyes are fixed on PORTUGAL @ 8/1 Each-Way (StarSports & VBet).

Portugal arrive with arguably the most talented squad in the tournament with key players arriving in bullish form and genuine strength-in-depth across all positions. It’s impossible to ignore a side whose spine features the likes of Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo.

A reminder of the incredible fashion in which Portugal qualified for EURO 2024 🤯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/TbYtTzqXEc — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 8, 2024

The Portuguese boast a strong record of going deep in the competition. Having run out as winners in 2016, they’ve also reached the semi-finals in four of the last six editions.

After completing a clean sweep of 10 wins from 10 matches in qualifying under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, hopes are building again that they can go on and win their second European Championship in the last three editions of the tournament.

Top Goalscorer

Based off the last five editions of the tournament, four goals seems to be the magic number to achieve place money at the very least – with anything above that likely to clinch the Golden Boot.

History also shows the importance of getting your scoring done early in the group stages, so teams with favourable group draws looks to be the line to follow.

One of those teams is Belgium, who are placed in a modest group containing Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine.

As a result, it’s hard to look past the Top Goalscorer in qualifying with a remarkable 14 goals; ROMELU LUKAKU @ 18/1 Each-Way (VBet & AKBets).

Top Assists

A deeper look into this market suggests making it past the group stages is essential for success; with just one player who has headed the charts in the last six additions not making it into the knockout stages.

Based off the last six editions of the tournament, four again seems to the number to aim for if looking to land the accolade.

Given an extended run into the tournament is essential, we’re suggesting following our instincts on Portugal going far and siding with BRUNO FERNANDES @ 12/1 Each-Way (Bet365 & StarSports).

Bruno Fernandes’ last 10 games for Portugal 🇵🇹 ▪️ 10 goals

▪️ 6 assists pic.twitter.com/TOPDUM2VBU — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 4, 2024

The Portuguese maestro finished the season in a rich vein of form with his deft assist in the FA Cup final still very much fresh in the memory – it feels like a good time to be on-side with Fernandes.

Crucially, he also topped the assist charts in qualification with eight and only Denzel Dumfries could top his assists per 90 average of 0.86.

Group Winners

GERMANY (Group A), FRANCE (Group D), BELGIUM (Group E) & PORTUGAL (Group F) @ 4.18/1 (Sky Bet).

For Group A it’s difficult to look past hosts GERMANY topping their group which contains Switzerland, Scotland and Hungary. With Julian Nagelsmann at the helm the Germans are back playing expansive, attacking football with the likes of Wirtz and Musiala set to cause defensive headaches in the pockets.

In Group D things look to be quite competitive with Austria and Netherlands pushing to follow FRANCE into the knockout stages. Mbappe and Co were unfortunate to miss out on another World Cup success in Qatar and have an array of talent at their disposal which has them favoured to reach yet another final this time round.

Whilst the talk around the ‘Golden Generation’ has faded away with the likes of Hazard, Alderweireld and Courtois no longer involved, BELGIUM have gone under the radar somewhat. Now under the management of the progressive Domenico Tedesco, Group E looks to be as straight forward as it gets for them and we’re expecting them to canter to top spot here.

The final selection for the accumulator is PORTUGAL who we’re even getting bored of talking up given each section has so far featured them. Drawn in a group containing Turkey, Czech Republic and newbies Georgia – it’s difficult to see them struggling to dominate.

Top Team Goalscorer

Here are a few Top Team Goalscorer plays we like here starting with ARTEM DOVBYK for Ukraine @ 6/5 (Sky Bet).

Having piled in 24 goals in 36 games in La Liga to help Girona clinch a shock third-place finish and land himself the Pichici Trophy – it’s safe to say Dovbyk arrives into the tournament highly sought after by Europe’s elite. The stats from the league season show the Ukrainian averaged an XG of 0.83 goals per 90 and he is expected to lead the line for Ukraine heading into the tournament.

Finally, we think there is some serious value in backing CHRISTOPH BAUMGARTNER for Austria @ 6/1 (Bet365).

Having scored in their last five games, Baumgartner couldn’t be in better form for his country and as far as ‘fun-facts’ go – he recently broke the record for the quickest ever goal scored in international football – bagging after just six seconds against Slovakia in March.

Recommended Bets

Outright Winners: PORTUGAL @ 8/1 Each-Way (StarSports & VBet) -1 Point E/W (2 Points).

Top Goalscorer: ROMELU LUKAKU @ 18/1 Each-Way (VBet & AKBets) – 1 Point E/W (2 Points).

Top Assists: BRUNO FERNANDES @ 12/1 Each-Way (Bet365 & StarSports) – 1 Point E/W (2 Points).

Group Winners Accumulator: GERMANY (Group A), FRANCE (Group D), BELGIUM (Group E) & PORTUGAL (Group F) @ 4.18/1 (Sky Bet) – 5 Points.

Ukraine Top Team Goalscorer: ARTEM DOVBYK for Ukraine @ 6/5 (Sky Bet) – 5 Points

Austria Top Team Goalscorer: CHRISTOPH BAUMGARTNER for Austria @ 6/1 (Bet365) – 1 Point

Read – Five England players that could move clubs this summer

See more – Four teams who could be the surprise package of Euro 2024

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok