Euro 2024 – Best Bets Wednesday 19th June

Round one is done and dusted with some insanely close calls falling short to frustrate this section, and some shocks and surprises leaving us wide of the mark on occasion.

There’s still a long way to go and plenty of matches to look at, however, as we look to bring back the winners that arrived from Monday’s picks. Hopefully, we can put to good use what we learned from matchday one to land some profit.

Croatia vs Albania – 2 pm (BST)

Albania stunned us all on Saturday night when Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history after just 23 seconds. The fairytale was soon cut short, however, as they fell to a drab 2-1 loss to Italy.

Croatia, meanwhile, were throughly outclassed by Spain and naively threw the game away within the first half with some shambolic defending. The pressure therefore is firmly on but there were some positives in that they did create some major chances ending with 2.38 Expected Goals (xG) stats.

Croatia Win to Nil @ 5/4 (Skybet) – 4 Points

Josko Gvardiol to score anytime (General) – 0.5 Points

Germany v Hungary – 5 pm (BST)

The hosts couldn’t have asked for a better start following their opening night demolition of Scotland. Julian Nagelsmann’s side were two goals to the good inside the first 20 minutes and the game was all but done as a contest as Scotland were reduced to 10 men.

Germany, however, should expect more resistance here and will be respectful of Hungary, who held them to a 2-2 draw at Euro 2020 and took four points off them during the 2022 Nations League.

Germany v Hungary at major international tournaments 🇩🇪🇭🇺 1954 World Cup: Germany 3-8 Hungary

1954 World Cup: Germany 3-2 Hungary

2020 EUROs: Germany 2-2 Hungary More of the same today please 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YGxHoalqCw — LiveScore (@livescore) June 19, 2024

Bet Builder – Germany 5+ Corners, Gulasci 3+ Saves & Hungary 20+ Booking Points @ 21/10 (Skybet) – 3 Points

Scotland v Switzerland – 8 pm (BST)

The Swiss were among the more impressive teams in the opening round, whilst their Scottish counterparts know a defeat here all but sends them home following their demoralising 5-1 defeat in Munich.

Losing by such a heavy margin will have been a sobering experience which has been echoed by some of their players in the build-up to the game. We should expect to see a much more dogged defensive display here and the unders appeals.

“A lot of people from the outside probably couldn’t wait to dip into it!” 😳 Andy Robertson responds to the criticism of Scotland after their opening @EURO2024 defeat to Germany 👊 🔗 https://t.co/qQbJLXUZpL pic.twitter.com/gJeJlyU8tY — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 18, 2024

Bet Builder – Under 2.5 Goals, Switzerland 5+ Corners & Switzerland Most Shots @ 5/2 (Bet365) – 4 Points

All bets will be tracked here throughout the tournament: bettinghive.

