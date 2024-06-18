Euro 2024 – The Best Bets for Tuesday 18th June

It’s been a tournament of fine margins from a betting perspective and we’re falling just foul at present.

Whether it’s wrongfully disallowed goals for Romelu Lukaku or corner kicks being missed by officials – the fact so many punts have been so close to landing shows we’re on the right form lines.

Turkey v Georgia – 5 pm (BST)



Georgia will add their name to the rich history of the European Championship as they become the latest tournament debutants. Willy Sagnol’s side qualified through the Nations League play-offs despite winning just three of their ten of their qualifying matches and will be major underdogs.

🚨EURO 2024 MATCHDAY FOR GEORGIA🚨 🇬🇪🇹🇷A historic day for the entire nation as Georgia kicks off its #EURo2024 journey for the first time ever, taking on Turkey at the Signal Iduna Park! Let’s give whatever we have and make our country proud once again boys!🔥 pic.twitter.com/s7v3hD9yBg — Georgian Footy (@GeorgianFooty) June 18, 2024

On the flip side, Turkey have again had the “Dark Horse” tag banded around them and will be looking to live up to that billing. They do, however, come into this seeking their first win in six games.

Given the magnitude of the game for both sides and their respective track records in amassing them in qualifying – cards should be the play here – especially with referee Facundo Tello willingly dishing them out with an average of 5.25 cards across all competitions.

Both Teams 2+ Cards @ 6/5 (Bet365) – 3 Points

Team news dependant we will also be looking into a few player cards here – one for the Telegram.

Portugal v Czech Republic – 8 PM (BST)

Portugal made winning starts at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup and come into this off the back of ten wins in their last ten competitive matches.

As for the Czechs, having finished as runners-up to Albania in qualifying – there is a noticeable lack of star talent in comparison to the Iberians. That being said, the Czech Republic can be dour opponents with their defensive stubbornness key to their chances.

Bruno Fernandes and Kylian Mbappé were the only players to reach 5+ goals and assists in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Shining on the international stage 🤩 pic.twitter.com/znSGV2NI2B — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 12, 2024

Bet Builder – Portugal to Win & Bruno Fernandes Goal or Assist @ 6/4 (Bet365) – 2 Points

Bet Builder Double @ 4.5/1 (Bet365) – 1 Point

All bets will be tracked here throughout the tournament: bettinghive

