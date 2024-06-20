Euro 2024 – Best Bets for Thursday 20th June

Little need for an introduction here. If you’ve been following and watching each game you’ll be fully aware of just how close (and yet far) these bets are coming. No excuses, we just go again.

Slovenia v Serbia – 2 pm (BST)

Let’s get straight into it..

Benjamin Sesko to win 2+ Fouls @ 7/2 (PP/Betfair) – 2 Points

Sesko was fouled four times in the first game as Slovenia looked to seek out their star man early. Will be up against Nikola Milenkovic who committed two fouls when trying to deal with Harry Kane.

Petar Stojanovic to commit 2+ Fouls @ 15/8 (Skybet) – 2 Points.

Landed in the last game and will be directly up against Filip Mladenovic who gained two fouls in just 47 minutes vs England.

Denmark v England – 5 pm (BST)

Welcome to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Thursday’s. Will find himself up against Bellingham who was fouled four times against Serbia with Harry Kane also likely to drop into the half spaces in and around him. Here’s to hoping it’s a long night for the Tottenham midfielder.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to commit 2+ fouls @ 5/2 (Paddy Power) – 2 Points

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to commit 1+ fouls on Jude Bellingham @ 11/4 (Skybet) -2 Points

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to commit 2+ fouls on Jude Bellingham @ 12/1 (Skybet) – 1 Point

Spain v Italy – 8 pm (BST)

Spain made 14 fouls in the 90 minutes of regulation time against Italy in Euro 2021. The sides have gone head-to-head on two occasions since then which saw Spain make 24 and 18 fouls. In fact, Spain haven’t made less than 12 fouls in any of the last 10 clashes with Italy.

Bet Builder – Spain or Draw & Italy over 12.5 FKs @ 5/4 (Bet365) – 4 Points

Spain have played Italy twice since the last European Championships. Robin Le Normand has played both matches, making two and three fouls.

Robin Le Normand to commit 2+ Fouls @ 2/1 – 2.5 Points

Daily Longshot – Benjamin Sesko to win 2+ Fouls, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to commit 2+ fouls, Jude Bellingham to win 2+ fouls & Robin Le Normand to commit 2+ Fouls @ 62.93/1 (Paddy Power) – 0.25 Points

