Euro 2024: The Best Bets for Sunday 23rd June

There were another two near misses that narrowly cost us another +16 points, so again we were left frustrated by what has been a brutal tournament so far in that respect. Anyway, less moping and more winners is the solution, so here we go.

Germany v Switzerland – 8 pm (BST)

It has been so far, so good for the hosts at Euro 2024 and while top spot isn’t yet guaranteed for Germany, they’ll be confident of securing it here.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have four points which already looks likely to take them through to their customary last-16 spot.

One standout bet (perhaps due to a Bet365 trader having what looks to be an off-day) is Michel Aebisher priced @ 6/5 for over 0.5 fouls.

Elsewhere this can be found as low as 2/9 and at best 4/11 – so we’re happy to try to take advantage here.

Aebisher, a midfielder for club side Bologna, has been played at left wing-back so far and will likely be up against Jamal Musiala. This bet would have landed in 20 of the 26 Serie A games he started last term and also landed on his last appearance for the Swiss.

Michel Aebisher to commit over 0.5 fouls @ 6/5 (Bet365) – 5 Points.

Scotland v Hungary – 8 pm (BST)

A must-win contest for both teams or it will be an early flight home. This should therefore play into the hands of the punter; with the potential for utter chaos which we’re happy to get involved in.

Six of Scotland’s last nine internationals have featured over 3.5 goals whilst Hungary’s last three Euro 2024 qualifiers also featured over 3.5 goals. We’ll set our sights slightly lower and also look towards corners and cards being relevant in a nicely priced bet-builder.

BTTS, 4+ Corners each & Both Teams 1+ Card @ 3/1 (Bet365) – 2.5 Points

Our final play will be looking at taking on Scotland’s makeshift backline which will see Scott McKenna step in as the left-sided centre-back for the injured Kieran Tierney.

Having been brought on as a substitute to replace Tierney, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, McKenna quickly racked up two fouls and in the process was carded.

That makes him of interest tonight. He’ll find himself in direct opposition to Freiburg forward Roland Sallai, who has been given some rough treatment so far this tournament. The 27-year-old earned three fouls against Switzerland and another two vs Germany.

Scott McKenna to be carded @ 4/1 (Skybet) – 1.25 Points

Scott McKenna 2+ Fouls @ 11/4 (Skybet) – 1.25 Points

