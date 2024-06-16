Euro 2024: The Best Bets for Sunday 15th June

The third day of Euro 2024 will see England begin their campaign against Serbia, the Netherlands face Poland, and Slovenia and Denmark go head-to-head.

Once again we’re looking for value in the Euro 2024 market with the best bets for Sunday 15th June.

Poland v Netherlands – 2 pm (BST)

Injuries to key players have marred the build-up for both teams coming into this fixture with Robert Lewandowski officially missing the opener for Poland and Frenkie de Jong ruled out of the tournament for the Dutch.

Poland come into this following a rough qualifying campaign which has now been compounded by the loss of Lewandowski. As we look to exploit what is likely to be a tough tournament for the Polish, one standout is their poor set-piece defending.

In Michał Probierz’s five competitive games in charge, 15 of the 34 shots they have allowed have come via set-plays, as have two of the three goals conceded. Who better to exploit this weakness than 6ft 5in Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch captain has scored in both games leading up to the tournament and is also rumoured to be on penalties.

Virgil van Dijk 1+ Shots On Target @ 11/4 (SkyBet) – 2 Points

Slovenia v Denmark – 5 pm (BST)

These two sides are familiar opponents having been paired up in qualification with the Danes topping the group and Slovenia following them home in second. Both games were tight affairs with the Danes winning 2-1 at home and a 1-1 draw between the teams in Ljubljana.

Looking at both games the corner count was heavily weighted in Denmark’s favour (10-2 and 8-2 respectively) and we’re hoping for a repeat performance here. The bet builder below has landed in Denmark’s last three games.

It might also pay to be onside with a few small plays on Jannik Vestergaard and Joachim Andersen benefitting from these opportunities.

Bet Builder – Denmark 5+ Corners, Denmark or Draw & Oblak 3+ Saves @ 15/8 (SkyBet) – 4 Points.

Jannik Vestergaard 1+ Shots On Target @ 9/2 (Paddy Power) – 0.5 Points

Joachim Andersen 1+ Shots on Target @ 9/2 (Paddy Power) – 0.5 Point

Serbia v England – 8 pm (BST)

England’s quest for continental glory begins here and, as ever, the hype around the Three Lions is significant coming into the tournament, despite a disheartening defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up match.

It would be wise to not underestimate Serbia on Sunday who have some serious firepower in their ranks with the likes of Mitrovic, Vlahovic and the box-crashing Milinkovic-Savic posing major threats to what could be an unusual England backline.

As a result, we’re looking at player fouls here and expect Marc Guehi, expected to replace Harry Maguire in central defence, to have a testing night down the left channel as he did against Iceland.

Marc Guehi 1+ Fouls Committed @ 13/10 (Paddy Power) – 2 Points

Marc Guehi 2+ Fouls Committed @ 7/1 (Paddy Power) – 0.5 Points

