Euro 2024: The Best Bets for Saturday 14th June

It was an unfortunate start last night with the NAP missing by just one German corner; which was compounded by a blatant corner being missed by the officials.

Hungary v Switzerland – 2 pm (BST)

Expectations around this game being a Euros classic aren’t exactly high but that’s mainly due to what is at stake here for both sides. A loss for either team would see their chances of qualification look extremely bleak so an open and attacking affair isn’t on the cards.

I wanted to back Under 2.5 Goals but the odds of 4/6 are just too low to be involved, however, there is a player foul angle that appeals.

Bendeguz Bolla is expected to start at RWB for Hungary and backing him to commit 2+ fouls is our pick. A seasonal average of 1.69 fouls per 90 across all competitions for Servette is promising but more importantly, this bet has landed in his last three starts for his country.

Further, hope is given on the basis that he’ll be directly up against Dan Ndoye who has been nothing short of a foul magnet for Bologna.

Bendeguz Bolla To Commit 2+ Fouls @ 6/4 (SkyBet) – 2 Points.

Bet Builder – Bolla to Commit 2+ Fouls & Dan Ndoye to Win 2+ Fouls @ 11/4 (SkyBet) – 2 Points.

Spain v Croatia – 5 pm (BST)

Talking of cagey matches which shouldn’t live long in the memory – the last meeting between these sides was the goalless Nations League final that was eventually won on penalties by Spain.

Given this is the ‘Group of Death’ neither side will want to give much away here and another tense game is expected. Again Under 2.5 Goals appealed but at 8/11 there’s not much to get excited about there and we’re running with a stats-based Bet Builder.

This is going to be a fun one 🔥 Who ya got: Spain or Croatia? pic.twitter.com/xNNViLXQrq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2024

With Croatia expected to sit deep and soak up the pressure; Spain will be the protagonists which should see them rack up shots and corners here. They’ve achieved 5+ corners in their last 5 games and are averaging nearly 18 shots per game under Luis de la Fuente.

Bet Builder – Dominik Livakovic 3+ Saves & Spain 5+ Corners @ 6/4 (SkyBet) – 2 Points.

Italy v Albania – 8 pm (BST)

Defending European champions Italy finish proceedings on Saturday and come into the tournament with next to no hype. The Italians are in the midst of a transition under new management and are finding goals somewhat hard to come by of late.

They’ll be facing major underdogs Albania who proved to be a stubborn unit in qualifying shipping just 0.76 xGA (expected goals against) per game which highlights their defensive strengths.

Under 2.5 goals is the play here coupled with 5+ Italy corners & Over 2.5 Berisha Saves.

Bet Builder – Under 3 Goals, Italy 4+ Corners & Erit Berisha Over 2.5 Saves @ 11/5 (Bet365) – 2.5 Points.

All bets will be tracked here throughout the tournament: bettinghive

