Euro 2024: The Best Bets for Monday 16th June

Well after some near misses in the first two days of Euro 2024, yesterday we had winners at 9/2, 11/4 & 13/8 which saw a profit of 11.27 units (£112.70) on the day.

Romania vs Ukraine – 2 pm (BST)

Touted by many as this year’s dark horses, Ukraine will be hoping to match those expectations with a win here. However, they face a stubborn Romanian side who topped their qualifying section unbeaten (which included the impressive Switzerland).

With experience and quality running throughout the Ukraine side, they should have too much here for Romania in the end and it’s difficult to look past La Liga top goal scorer Artem Dovbyk to open his account for the tournament at an inviting price.

Another price which looks one to take is Marius Marin to rack up the fouls in Romania’s engine room. He’ll be tasked with stopping the highly rated Georgiy Sudakov amongst others and with an average of 1.96 fouls per game in Serie B last term – we’re happy to get involved at this price given it’s as short as 4/6 elsewhere.

Artem Dovbyk to score anytime @ 15/8 (Bet365) – 2 Points.

Marius Marin 2+ Fouls Committed @ 13/8 (Bet365) – 2 Points.

Bet Builder – Marin 2+ Fouls & Dovbyk Anytime Goal Scorer @ 13/2 (Bet365) – 0.5 Points.

Belgium vs Slovakia – 5pm (BST)

The Belgians are strongly fancied to win Group E and are unbeaten since appointing Domenico Tedesco, winning ten times in that 14-match run.

Having tipped up Lukaku for the Golden Boot, it’s these kind of fixtures where he often confirms on the international stage that he is one of the best goalscorers around. With 85 goals in 115 games for his country, we’re happy to side with the big man adding to his tally.

Romelu Lukaku to score anytime @ 21/20 (Bet365, Vbet) – 3 Points.

Austria vs France – 8 pm (BST)

France have won their last five opening games at the group stage of major tournaments but Austria are certainly not a team to be taken lightly under Ralf Rangnick. The Austrians have scored in their last 17 games and providing they play with the same vigour this could be a lot closer than some may think.

There’s good value in backing Austrian players to have a shot on target, with everyone except Marco Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch at odds-against. Marcel Sabitzer is always a threat from midfield averaging 0.92 shots on target per game in the Bundesliga this season, he’s also allowed a more advanced role for his country and is expected to be on both free-kicks and penalties.

One man potentially in for a long night however will be Stefan Posch. The right-back will be matched-up against Mbappe and has been booked in two of his last three internationals.

Marcel Sabitzer 1+ Shot on Target @ 5/4 (Bet365) – 2 Points.

Stefan Posch 2+ Fouls Committed @ 6/4 (Paddy Power) – 2 Points.



Stefan Posch to be carded @ 33/10 (Unibet, BetMGM) – 1 Point.

