Euro 2024: The Best Bets for Friday 21st June

We were back into the winner’s circle yesterday with three winners across the day. There were STILL some frustrating moments but we can’t complain at a winning day. Now to back it up with more profit…

Slovakia v Ukraine – 2 pm (BST)

Peter Pekarik to commit 2+ Fouls @ 9/4 (Skybet) – 2 Points.

Slovenia’s veteran full-back committed two fouls against Belgium and also landed three fouls in their final warm-up game when tasked with facing Wales’ Daniel James. He will be up against the lively Mudryk, who won three fouls against Romania and is likely to test his discipline yet again here.

Mykhaylo Mudryk to win 2+ Fouls @ 11/10 (Betfair & Paddy Power) – 3 Points.

Pekarik to commit 2+ Fouls & Mudryk to win 2+ Fouls @ 3.98/1 (Betfair & Paddy Power) – 1.5 Points

We just name-dropped Mudryk so naturally we’re happy to back him to be fouled twice here and we’re hoping it’s Pekarik who inflicts the damage to land us a nicely priced bet builder.

Mudryk was fouled three times against Romania and whilst Ukraine were beyond awful the other day – the Chelsea man was their only real threat.

Poland vs Austria– 5 pm (BST)

Bet Builder – Austria or Draw & Austria 5+ Corners @ 13/10 (Bet365)– 5 Points.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria kept themselves well within the game against heavy favourites France but ultimately fell to defeat in the opener.

They will have pinned their qualification hopes on gaining a positive result against today’s opponents before the tournament, and we can expect a dominant performance from them today. Having amassed six corners against France in the opener – we’ll take them to gain at least five here whilst avoiding defeat.

Kevin Danso 1+ Shot On Target @ 9/2 (Betfair & Paddy Power) – 1 Point.

We highlighted Poland’s poor defensive record from set-pieces in their last game and Van Dijk duly stepped up to land a shot on target. As such, we’re happy to follow the same logic and back Danso to land one.

Netherlands vs France – 8 pm (BST)

Theo Hernadez to be carded @ 24/5 (BetMGM) – 2 Points.

Theo Hernandez to commit 2+ Fouls @ 2/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair) – 2 Points.

Having picked up 11 yellows and one red card in 32 appearances for AC Milan in Serie A last season; Hernandez is no stranger to referees in Italy and we’re hoping he becomes familiar with Anthony Taylor’s notebook here.

Hernandez is one of the best attacking full-backs in the game but if he follows his front-footed instincts on Friday night – he’s likely to be chasing back Dumfries at some point when trying to stop a counterattack.

There’s a bit of history to this one, too…

During Inter’s title celebrations, Denzel Dumfries holds up a poster depicting him ‘chaining up’ Theo Hernandez. 😶‍🌫️⛓️ pic.twitter.com/2GFzYhBmks — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 28, 2024

He’ll also be directly up against foul magnet Xavi Simons, who managed to draw in an average of 2.36 fouls per game in the Bundesliga last term.

