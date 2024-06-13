Euro 2024 | Belgium vs Slovakia: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Belgium and Slovakia open their EURO 2024 tournament at the Frankfurt Arena on Monday, June 17, at 18:00 CET. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

There are quite a few known players to Serie A fans in this Euro 2024 Group E game.

Belgium centre-forward Romelu Lukaku spent his last two seasons at Inter and Roma, while he is pushing to join Napoli from Chelsea this summer. Charles De Ketelaere has been revitalised with Atalanta, where he is fresh from winning the Europa League.

Slovakia are packed with Serie A players too, above all Napoli midfield brain Stanislav Lobotka, Verona pair Tomas Suslov and Ondrej Duda, Salernitana defender Norbert Gyomber and ex-Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Euro 2024 – Belgium vs Slovakia: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

Euro 2024 – Belgium vs Slovakia: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Belgium vs Slovakia: Confirmed teams

Below are Belgium and Slovakia’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Belgium squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Arthur Vermeeren (Atlético de Madrid), Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Loïs Openda (Leipzig)

Slovakia squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle), Henrich Ravas (New England), Marek Rodák (Fulham)

Defenders: Vernon De Marco (Hatta), Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana), Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord), Sebastián Kóša (Spartak Trnava), Adam Obert (Cagliari), Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin), Milan Škriniar (Paris), Denis Vavro (Copenhagen)

Midfielders: László Bénes (Hamburg), Matúš Bero (Bochum), Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona), Patrik Hrošovský (Genk), Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Tomáš Rigo (Ostrava)

Forwards: Róbert Boženík (Boavista), Dávid Ďuriš (Ascoli), Lukáš Haraslín (Sparta Praha), Leo Sauer (Feyenoord), Ivan Schranz (Slavia Praha), David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava), Tomáš Suslov (Verona), Ľubomír Tupta (Slovan Liberec)