EURO 2024: Belgium vs. Romania official line-ups and updates

Roma forward Romelu Lukaku aims to give Belgium their first points of EURO 2024 after an unlucky opener, but there are several familiar Serie A names in the Romania side.

It kicks off in Cologne at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

The Red Devils came into this tournament as one of the best qualifiers, but were so unfortunate to see two Lukaku goals disallowed in their shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia.

Atalanta forward Charles De Ketelaere is on the bench, as Italy-born coach Domenico Tedesco tries to get this tournament started.

Romania were hugely impressive in a 3-0 victory over Ukraine, including a goal from Empoli midfielder Razvan Marin.

Other Italy-based players in the side include Parma pair Dennis Man and Valentin Mihaila, Bari’s George Puscas, Pisa midfielder Marius Marin and of course former Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Lukebakio

Romania: Niță; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Bancu; Man, R Marin, M Marin, Stanciu, Mihaila; Drăguș