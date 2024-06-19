Euro 2024 – Belgium vs Romania: Tickets, TV channel and team news

A frustrated Belgium will be hungry to get their first Euro 2024 win in their clash with a spirited Romania on Saturday, June 22. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium were left supremely embittered in their opening match at the European Championship after two Romelu Lukaku goals were disallowed in a 1-0 loss to Slovakia. Familiar faces in the squad include Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere and former Milan defender Aster Vranckx.

Romania flew to a thrilling 3-0 win over Ukraine in their first match of the tournament in Germany. Bari’s George Puscas and Parma’s Dennis Man are part of the squad, as is former Genoa centre back Radu Dragusin.

Euro 2024 – Belgium vs Romania: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Belgium vs Romania: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Belgium vs Romania: Confirmed teams

Below are Belgium and Romania’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Arthur Vermeeren (Atlético de Madrid), Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Loïs Openda (Leipzig)

Romania squad

Goalkeepers: Horațiu Moldovan (Atlético de Madrid), Florin Niță (Gaziantep), Ștefan Târnovanu (FCSB)

Defenders: Nicușor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova), Andrei Burcă (Al-Okhdood), Radu Drăguşin (Tottenham), Vasile Mogoş (CFR Cluj), Ionuț Nedelcearu (Palermo), Bogdan Racovițan (Rakow), Andrei Rațiu (Rayo Vallecano), Adrian Rus (Pafos)

Midfielders: Alexandru Cicâldău (Konyaspor), Ianis Hagi (Alavés), Marius Marin (Pisa), Răzvan Marin (Empoli), Darius Olaru (FCSB), Deian Sorescu (Gaziantep), Nicolae Stanciu (Damac), Adrian Şut (FCSB)

Forwards: Denis Alibec (Muaither), Daniel Bîrligea (CFR Cluj), Florinel Coman (FCSB), Denis Drăguş (Gaziantep), Dennis Man (Parma), Valentin Mihăilă (Parma), George Puşcaş (Bari)