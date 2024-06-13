Euro 2024: Austria vs France: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Euro 2024 hopefuls France kick off their European Championship on Monday, June 17 against dark horses Austria. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

France are considered to be one of the favourites to go all the way in the European Championship in Germany, having reached the World Cup final just two years ago. A number of familiar faces from Serie A are in the squad, including Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Adrien Rabiot, Oliver Giroud and Marcus Thuram.

Austria are a hard team to predict heading into Euro 2024, having a strong chance of escaping Group D alongside France. Serie A fans will recognise Stefan Posch and Marko Arnautovic.

Euro 2024 – Austria vs France: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Austria vs France: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Austria vs France: Confirmed teams

Below are Austria and France’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Austria squad

Goalkeepers: Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien), Heinz Lindner (Union SG), Patrick Pentz (Brøndby)

Defenders: Flavius Daniliuc (Salzburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Posch (Bologna), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Maximilian Wöber (Mönchengladbach)

Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner (Leipzig), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Marco Grüll (Rapid Wien), Florian Kainz (Köln), Konrad Laimer (Bayern München), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien), Nicolas Seiwald (Leipzig)

Forwards: Marko Arnautović (Inter), Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (West Brom)

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernández (Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern München)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Nassr), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Paris), Kingsley Coman (Bayern München), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris), Kylian Mbappé (Paris), Marcus Thuram (Inter)