EURO 2024: Austria 0-1 France – Seven Serie A stars involved

Seven Serie A stars were involved during France’s 1-0 victory over Austria in Group D at EURO 2024 on Monday evening.

Bologna right-back Stefan Posch was given the nod by Ralf Rangnick to start the game, while Inter striker Marko Arnautovic was called for from the substitutes’ bench just shy of the hour mark.

There were four Serie A representatives in the France starting line-up, namely goalkeeper Mike Maignan and his Milan teammate Theo Hernandez, plus Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Inter forward Marcus Thuram. Rossoneri striker Olivier Giroud also emerged as a substitute, while Benjamin Pavard was an unused substitute.

The only goal of the game came around 10 minutes before half-time. Kylian Mbappe’s cross in from the right hand-side was unfortunately and confusingly nodded in by Austria centre-back Max Wöber after 38 minutes.

Full time: Austria 0-1 France

Wöber (OG) 38′.