Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlović absent from Germany training

Julian Nagelsmann had 25 of his 26 players available for Germany’s opening training session today ahead of Friday’s opening game against Scotland.

Aleksandar Pavlović was the player absent from the Adi Dassler Stadium in Herzogenaurach, with the Bayern Munich player yet to travel to the team’s HQ due to an infection, as confirmed by the DFB.

After Friday’s 2-1 win against Greece, Nagelsmann gave his squad time off until Monday morning, allowing players to spend time with their families before Friday’s game. Toni Kroos flew back to Madrid, and Ilkay Gündogan back to Barcelona, according to Kicker.

Called up to the national team in March, Pavlović had to sit out due to tonsillitis, and only made his debut last week against Ukraine, replacing Robert Andrich in the 71st minute.

The DFB did not mention when Pavlović would meet up with the squad, but there’s three training sessions remaining before Germany open the tournament against Scotland in Munich on Friday 14.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder