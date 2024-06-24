EURO 2024 – Albania vs. Spain: Official line-ups and updates

Spain are already through as group winners, but Albania can still take third or even second place with a victory here.

It kicks off in Dusseldorf at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

At the same time in Leipzig, Italy face Croatia in the concluding fixtures of Group B.

You can follow that game as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

With Spain already guaranteed first place, they can afford to rotate the squad and rest players.

Sylvinho’s side can still get third place and a good chance of progress at EURO 2024, as a win here would take them up to four points.

If both Italy and Spain lose, then Croatia will take second place, the Albanians third and the Azzurri eliminated outright.

There is even a situation where Albania could take second, if they have a superior overall goal difference to Croatia, but their head-to-head record with Italy is inferior.

Albania vs. Spain line-ups

Albania: Strakosha; Balliu, Djimsiti, Arlind Ajeti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj

Spain: Raya; Jesus Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Olmo; Ferran Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal